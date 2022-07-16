Democrats Are Taking Abortion to Congress: Why It Matters

Two pieces of legislation have been passed in the House by Democrats seeking to codify abortion into federal law.

Democrats are presenting themselves as angels doing yeoman’s work. The funny thing is, this is exactly the way it’s supposed to happen. It was never the Supreme Court’s job to legislate from the bench; that was one of the problems with Roe v. Wade.

What the Supreme Court did with the Dobbs v. Jackson decision was return regulatory power back to the states. This was a constitutional move in line with the 10th Amendment, which states, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”

Hence, some states allow for abortion, others do not.

The Left has a hard time understanding this. Yet if you replace “abortion rights” with “gun rights,” suddenly they understand. They are perfectly fine with certain states having stricter gun laws than others—even though the Second Amendment specifically says that right “shall not be infringed.”

But hey, for the Left, when something is not constitutional, you can just say it is to give it more weight. However, when something actually is constitutional—like gun rights—then it doesn’t really matter what the constitution says. That’s a “living, breathing document,” they say. Remember when two-time failed candidate Beto O’Rourk said the quiet part out loud?

Democrats seem to be against life. Keeping and bearing arms for your own protection? Bad. Murdering pre-born children? Good, according to the Left.

Democrats taking any issue to Congress is not necessarily a bad thing — that’s what Congress is for. But there are at least two issues of concern with abortion: the legal issue and the moral issue.

The Legal Issue

As was stated earlier, there is nothing inherently wrong with taking matters to Congress. The problem is that, for Democrats, everything is a power grab, and therefore they are not willing to play by the rules. Currently, Democrats are looking to do away with the filibuster—even if they just suspend it long enough to cram their own legislation through.

Ironically, Democrats actually love the filibuster. In 2020, they used it 327 times, while Republicans used it once, according to the Washington Examiner. Democrats are willing to play by the rules as long as they control the rule book. They need to be called out every time they try to stack the deck in their favor.

The Moral Issue

Abortion is not just about what women can and cannot do with their own bodies. It’s much more than that: it involves the innocent lives of pre-born babies. The major issue here is the right to life. The most vulnerable of our society—the unborn—are being murdered by the millions, and in most cases it is purely for convenience. Abortions are mainly sought to avoid parenthood.

It is a scientific fact that life begins at conception. “The predominance of human biological research confirms that human life begins at conception—fertilization,” states the American College of Pediatricians.

Since human life begins at conception, then once the egg is fertilized, that is a separate human being, full of potential, with his or her own genetic material and all 46 chromosomes present.

With all this in mind, this should be an easy decision for Congress. Codifying abortion into federal law is an uphill battle for Democrats. First they’d have to do away with the filibuster, but in order to do that, they would need 60 votes — which they don’t seem have.

While the Dobbs v. Jackson decision was a great move in the right direction, the fight is far from over. We will keep defending life.