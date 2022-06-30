Biden Calls on Congress to Suspend Filibuster Just Long Enough to Cram Abortion Through

President Joe Biden has announced his support for Congress suspending the filibuster to codify abortion into federal law.

‘I’m Going To Do Everything In My Power’: Biden Calls To Suspend The Filibuster And Nationalize Abortion Law https://t.co/pB8frVtR0x pic.twitter.com/q70kCTvG1G — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) June 30, 2022

The left has been reeling over abortion since the Supreme Court released the Dobbs v. Jackson decision. In the eyes of some Democrats, Biden has not done enough to ensure the murder of pre-born children.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) have called on Biden to limit the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court, pack the court, or end the filibuster, according to Reuters.

When the media asked Biden what he intended to do at the executive level, Biden responded, “The foremost thing we should do is make it clear how outrageous this decision was,” according to Fox News. He continues, “I believe we have to codify Roe v. Wade in the law, and the way to do that is to make sure that Congress votes to do that.”

In order to change the filibuster, the Senate would need 60 votes. Currently, Democrats hold the majority in the Senate with 50 senators and Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie breaker. But there’s a problem: the Democrats would need all 50 of their votes and then some to pull off this stunt; however, Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) have already expressed their opposition to suspending the filibuster, according to The Hill.

Why is abolishing — or shall we say “aborting” — the filibuster a bad idea for the left? Because Democrats must be willing to accept having done to them what they do to others. It’s all about expedience with the left side of the aisle right now, but when Democrats inevitably become the minority, the GOP can simply apply the same tactics and undo everything. It’s much like what Donald Trump did to Barack Obama’s legacy — a legacy done by executive orders and undone by executive orders.

If the left succeeds, then it would be bad news for the country. Not only is codifying Roe v. Wade on the list but also nationalizing gun control laws, gay marriage, and more.

Is eliminating the filibuster good for the country? Sinema said it best, “This question is less about the immediate results from any of these Democratic or Republican goals — it is the likelihood of repeated radical reversals in federal policy, cementing uncertainty, deepening divisions and further eroding Americans’ confidence in our government.”