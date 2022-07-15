BREAKING: House Passes Bills to Enshrine Abortion in Federal Law

House Democrats have passed two measures that would codify abortion into federal law to counter the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v Jackson, which returned the power to regulate abortions to the states.

The first bill, titled the Women’s Health Protection Act, was written to shield health care providers and mothers seeking to terminate the life of pre-born children from any state restrictions. The legislation passed in a 219-to-210 vote with zero support from Republicans.

The second bill is titled Ensuring Access to Abortion Act and would protect mothers who cross state lines from receiving any penalties for breaking state laws. The measure passed 223 to 205.

The two bills were not only written to feign righteous anger about women’s rights, as the Democrats would have you believe, but to make it seem like they are on the side of the people and then getting those people to vote.

”We must ensure that the American people remember in November, because with two more Democratic senators, we will be able to eliminate the filibuster when it comes to a woman’s right to choose and to make reproductive freedom the law of the land,” said Pelosi.

And there it is. “Just remember how holy we are when you vote in November! We did it for you,” they might as well say.

Never mind that Democrats have no problem with the filibuster when they use it, but now that they have a majority they feel the need to do away with it to cram their own legislation through.

It’s unlikely the Democrats will succeed because they do not have the votes needed to accomplish their scheme, especially because Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) have expressed their opposition to abolishing the filibuster.

The bills are not likely to pass through the Senate because of the filibuster… barring any unforeseen circumstances.