California to Vote on Including Abortion in State Constitution Because…It's California

Voters in California will be able to vote on whether or not the state should include abortion in its constitution this coming November.

An amendment to CA Constitution would require voter approval. The issue needs to pass both houses of the CA legislature to get on the Nov. 8 ballot. Dems hold enough seats in the state Senate & Assembly to send the issue to voters without GOP support.https://t.co/JkmeHx2Exp — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 3, 2022

The abortion measure was given final approval by the democratic-led legislature on Monday as a counter to the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision, according to the Los Angeles Times.

”In passing #SCA10, the #CALeg affirms that in California, we know #abortionishealthcare and the decision to have an abortion or use contraception is a private matter between a patient and their medical provider,” said Toni Atkins, California Senate president pro tempore and co-author of the bill.

Sen. Atkins states in her tweet that “abortion is healthcare.” She must have gone to the Kevorkian School of Public Health.

Jack Kevorkian was a pathologist who helped to kill 130 terminal patients in what was known as “physician-assisted suicide.” He championed the phrase, “Dying is not a crime.” The issue is similar to abortion except the more accurate phrase would be “Killing is not a crime” — which applies to either issue when you consider the context.

California is touting itself as some sort of arbiter of legal rights that is fighting against the status quo. In reality, California is marching in lockstep with the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, which leaves it up to the states to decide how to regulate abortion. The issue is a moral one. Abortion is nothing short of murder, and enshrining it in the state constitution will be an egregious embarrassment in a long line of California embarrassments at which future generations will be appalled.