9-Year-Old Jewish Boy Threatened by Man With Knife While Playing in Brooklyn Playground

Anti-Semitism is on the rise all over the world, even here in the U.S., in the wake of Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel that resulted in the deaths of 1,400 people. The violence didn’t stop there. Thousands more were injured in the assault and hundreds taken hostage back to Gaza. It was brutal, bloody, and motivated by hate. And hate, like the disease it is, has spread across the globe.

The latest incident comes from Brooklyn, N.Y., where, according to a report from the New York Post, a 9-year-old Jewish boy was allegedly threatened by a suspect armed with a knife who shouted, “I will kill you, Jew.”

So we’re really supposed to believe that “racism” is institutional and all over the place, ready to pounce on any and every minority, but leftists will swear up and down that there’s no such thing as legitimate anti-Semitism because Jews in Israel are the oppressors of the Palestinians. This, of course, is an absolute and total lie.

Check out more details about the incident via the Post:

The sickening scene unfolded at a playground at KIPP AMP Middle School and MS 354 Monday evening in Crown Heights, according to the NYPD and the victim’s mother, who said her daughter was also targeted in the attack. […] Police and sources said the man also screamed “Heil Hitler” at the boy, but Sundroy, who was at the park with her six children, said that was actually directed at her daughter. During the attack, several people also shouted “Allahu Akbar” in front of the children, according to Sundroy and police sources.

As of this writing, local law enforcement officers are conducting a search for the suspect and looking into the incident as being “biased,” or, in other words, a “hate crime.” I mean, the boy’s life was threatened because of his Jewish heritage, so yeah, I’d call that a “biased incident.” As of this piece, there have not been any arrests made.

The neighborhood where the incident took place, Crown Heights, has a very large Hasidic Jewish population, and the Chabad-Lubavitch’s headquarters, also located in the area, is preparing for a slew of pro-Palestinian protests this weekend, which will happen most likely on Saturday, which is the Jewish Shabbat, or day of rest.

“Jews should definitely avoid the area,” a source stated to media outlet COLlive. “There’s no intel at this time in which direction the protest will head. Locals should definitely stay away from Eastern Parkway in that area.”

According to a report from Breitbart, the “Flood Brooklyn For Gaza” event is scheduled to take place at 3 in the afternoon at the Brooklyn Museum in Crown Heights. The fact so many people are willing to show up on the sabbath day and protest on behalf of a terrorist organization that killed innocent women, children, elderly adults, and even people’s pets. These people are total fools buying into propaganda pushed down into the wrinkles within their brains by the mainstream media and progressive educators, rather than looking for the truth themselves.

“We are aware of plans to hold a demonstration in front of the Brooklyn Museum on Shabbos at 3 p.m.,” Rabbi Yaacov Behrman of Jewish Future Alliance said during an interview with COLlive.

This isn’t the first attack that has happened in the wake of the events transpiring in Israel. Just a week ago a man was believed to have punched a woman in the face — the ultimate act of cowardice — in a subway station located in Manhattan, shouting out loud, “You are Jewish,” as the reason he attacked the poor lady, according to information provided by local authorities.