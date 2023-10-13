Florida Parents Blow Their Tops After Fourth Graders Shown 'Winnie-the-Pooh' Horror Flick

Florida parents are blowing steam out of their ears after a charter school showed fourth-grade students a “Winnie-the-Pooh”-themed horror flick in class — which the teacher reportedly refused to turn off, despite the fact that terrified children were begging him to do so.

Advertisement

A mother of twins who were in the class that fateful day, Michelle Diaz, told CBS News Miami that “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” left a lasting impression on her children. The film was shown by a math teacher at the Academy of Innovative Education located in the city of Miami Springs.

Look, I love horror movies, and Halloween is absolutely my favorite holiday of the year, but this is just cruel. No doubt these kids were scarred for life after seeing a beloved children’s character go on a murderous rampage. Just to give you some idea of what these poor little ones beheld with their young, innocent eyes, the movie is unrated and has naked people in it, lots of gore, body parts, and blood, not to mention loads of bad words.

What seems to be the most disturbing aspect of the story is the teacher’s refusal to turn off the film. “He didn’t stop the movie, even though there were kids saying, ‘Hey, stop the movie, we don’t want to watch this,’” Diaz related.

Here are more details via the Daily Wire:

While she says some students picked the movie, she didn’t see that as a valid reason for showing it in school. “It’s not for them to decide what they want to. It’s up to the professor to look at the content,” Diaz told the outlet. “Blood and Honey” is a British indie film and features the children’s book characters Pooh and Piglet going on a murderous rampage, which includes smashing a victim’s head with a sledgehammer, decapitating a person, and feeding a woman into a woodchipper, among other horrific scenes. The school issued a statement regarding the incident, saying some students had met with a counselor after viewing a portion of the film.

Advertisement

The school’s statement said, “The Academy for Innovative Education has become aware that a segment of a horror movie was shown to fourth graders, Monday, October 2, 2023, that was not suitable for the age group.”

“Our administration promptly addressed this issue directly with the teacher and has taken appropriate action to ensure the safety and well-being of students,” it added.

Head of School Vera Hirsh gave a comment to the Miami New Times, saying the teacher promptly shut the film off after realizing what it was.

I don’t see why the students would lie about their teacher refusing to stop the movie. And how could he not know this was a movie filled with extreme acts of terror and violence? Did he not look at the rating? The title? Or how about the film’s cover art? All of these things are dead giveaways that the movie is not something for children’s eyes.

Related: You Won’t Believe How Much LGBTQ Content Disney Produced Last Year

Hirsch said that only twenty to thirty minutes of the twisted fairy tale were seen by children, noting that “Most of the film’s grisly murder scenes take place later in the movie.” She then went on to say that the incident has now been thoroughly addressed with all parties involved and everyone is just fine.

Advertisement

I wonder if the school is planning to pick up the tab for the therapy some of these kids might need a bit down the road?