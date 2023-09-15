Family Ditches Minneapolis Days After Moving In After Several Shootings

A family recently endured a harrowing experience after moving to an apartment in the city of Minneapolis, Minn., near which several shootings took place within a 48-hour time span. What’s really shocking is that the family high-tailed it to California right after this took place, despite the fact that they had only moved into the building several days before the incidents took place.

Things are getting dangerous out there, ladies and gentlemen. There’s a lot we can learn from reading about experiences such as these. First, we clearly see that radical progressive “soft-on-crime” policies are putting the lives of everyday Americans in grave danger, which is something we cannot and should not tolerate. Secondly, it reveals just how important it is to have access to firearms of your own. Gun control laws that make purchasing a legal weapon more difficult are only serving to hurt those who are law-abiding residents and not the bad guys.

According to TheBlaze, the mother in this situation said there’s no way she’s moving back to Minneapolis after what transpired in the apartment building. Can you imagine how terrifying it would be to have children with you, in your own home, and have not one, but several, shootings take place in consecutive days? One of these incidents left a man dead. How horrifying, right?

Here are more details on the family’s experience from TheBlaze:

A man died following a shooting in the Uptown Minneapolis neighborhood at 29th Street West and Fremont Avenue South; bullets struck cars, buildings, and the apartment the mother was living in. After the death of the 21-year-old man in the first shooting, the community decided to hold a vigil for the victim. It was during the vigil when another shooting reportedly happened, according to KTSP-TV. Bullets damaged buildings and cars, while two women were hurt by broken glass. The mother, Lucretia, whose last name was withheld, said a bullet shattered the glass on her apartment porch door while her young son was having a bath. The son was not harmed, but glass from the broken door fell on the woman.

“We both could have been hit by a situation we had nothing to do with. Literally nothing to do with, innocent bystanders,” the mother explained, recounting the experience. “There’s no way I can go back. There’s no way I’d ever feel safe in that area to even go back.”

A reporter from a local media outlet pointed out there was a whopping 70 pieces of evidence at the scene of the shooting, which included a series of bullet holes along the side of the building.

Despite not having unpacked all of the family’s belongings, Lucretia made the snap decision to call an audible and get the heck out of there, moving immediately back to California. I’d say she made the right call.

“The movers came maybe three or four days ago. Plenty of stuff in boxes on the floor, never got a chance to unpack, and this happened,” she told the media. “I grabbed our suitcases that we had packed from our flights here. I’m like, ‘Let’s go.’”

And it seems the rampant violent crime in the building wasn’t the only thing Lucretia was having to deal with. There was a massive water leak that left many of her belongings soaking wet. The leak was likely due to a stray bullet taking out a sprinkler in the building, according to local law enforcement officers.

“It’s not as safe as I was expecting, especially as a single mother of a young son,” she added.

Police are planning to send “specialty units” out to the neighborhood to try and wrangle in the perpetrators of the madness unfolding in the area, which probably makes local progressive politicians extremely angry, given how much they hate cops. This is what happens when you treat law enforcement professionals like garbage and take away their funding.

