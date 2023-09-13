And So It Begins: Warner Music Just Signed an AI-Generated Pop Star to a Record Deal

The world we live in keeps getting more and more creepy with each passing day. I mean, men are caking on makeup, chopping off their genitals, and sporting fake breasts to read stories to young children at libraries and teach kids how it’s perfectly normal and acceptable to identify as the opposite sex, brainwashing them into believing all kinds of deviancy.

I mean, it can’t possibly get any creepier than that, right? Surely weirdness has reached a fever pitch and things will calm back down sometime soon.

Nope. They won’t. In fact, things have gotten stranger. So what’s the deal, you ask?

Two words: artificial intelligence.

After decade upon decade of science fiction fare plastered across cinema screens all over the world, informing mankind of the dangers of playing God by attempting to create an intelligent, sentient being made in its own image, we have apparently decided not to view this material as a warning, but as an instructional manual. Now we are working on creating the potential tool of our own destruction, and we’re doing it for its entertainment value.

According to a new report from Breitbart News, Warner Music has officially signed an artificial intelligence named Noonoouri to its record label. You can’t make this stuff up, ladies and gentlemen. Guess what genre this “artist” belongs to? Pop. Then again, the state of popular music today is so awful, will anyone be able to tell the difference between a fake person cranking out funky dance tunes and a real one?

Watch out, Taylor Swift.

Noonoouri’s first hit single features a guest appearance by DJ Alle Farben, 38, and was officially released last week. The Independent revealed that developers took a real singer’s voice and made a series of tweaks, cutting it up, sewing it back together again — digitally speaking — which resulted in giving the AI her very own voice that has a distinct sound all her own. Wait. Should I call it a “her?’ Or should I refer to Noonoouri as an “it?” I’m so tired of having to think about this sort of thing, aren’t you?

Musicians and songwriters who contributed to the overall production of the song will get a slice of the pie in the form of royalties, along with splits in the publishing rights, just like with any other song.

Check out additional details on this strangeness via Breitbart:

Noonoouri’s song, about “the interconnectedness of the world and the impact of our actions,” features an entirely AI-generated voice from two male music veterans, Leonardo Martinelli and Rafa Caivano, according to the song’s credits on YouTube.

The music video also features the avatar wearing Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims, which was chosen by Noonoouri creator Joerg Zuber. Commenting on her debut music video on Instagram, Zuber said: “After two years working so hard on this music project, we finally can share this incredible teamwork with world – thank you @warnermusic.de for believing in us #TheBeginning.” Noonoouri was created in 2018 as an 18-year-old metaverse avatar, before going on to star in fashion campaigns for Dior, Balenciaga and Valentino. The embrace of AI singing stars in place of human performers has not gone without comment.

Streaming music giant Spotify has taken action against AI music start-up Boomy, removing tens of thousands of songs from its platform amid growing concerns over streaming fraud and clutter. https://t.co/Bph5smyjkT — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 13, 2023

I just can’t believe we have the ability to make an artificial intelligence and we’re programming it to sing songs to us. Are we really that lazy now? Anyway, there’s no way on God’s green earth an artificial intelligence can capture what it’s like to be a human being. None.

But that’s not going to stop us from trying, is it?

It reminds me of Ian Malcolm from “Jurassic Park.” We’ve been so preoccupied with whether or not we could, we didn’t stop to ask whether or not we should.

Or, what’s worse, maybe we did and just didn’t care.