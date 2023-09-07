Bill Maher Drops Truth Bomb About Hunter Biden Scandal

Bill Maher, a fairly hardcore liberal, dropped a heavy barrage of truth bombs on the mainstream media, proverbially backhanding major outlets for their horrendous, almost non-existent news coverage of the Hunter Biden scandal. The talk show host pointed out that if the subject of all these various investigations of corruption and influence-peddling was Donald Trump Jr., the coverage would be constant.

He’s right. If things were reversed, outlets like CNN and MSNBC would be absolutely giddy with the opportunity to see Trump Jr. roasted on both sides like a hog on a spit at your Uncle Louie’s backyard luau. How did I know you had an Uncle Louie? Everyone has an Uncle Louie. Stay focused.

The Daily Wire reported that Maher made his remarks while doing an interview with Ari Melber on MSNBC during a rather spirited chat about the various controversies involving both Biden and Trump.

“I don’t understand how they can equate this equivalency between Trump and Biden,” he pondered aloud. “Do I love everything about Biden? No. But I just don’t understand how they can look at what Trump did — now, does the Hunter Biden scandal stink? It really does. It stinks to the high heavens.”

“That’s real corruption there that a lot of the Left-wing media will not cover,” he added. “But it’s nothing like what Trump did. There’s just no equivalency to be — you can say, whataboutism for anything, but… you just can’t tell unlike things apart, if you see that the same way.”

In a statement that no doubt made the folks at MSNBC more than a little squirmy, Maher pointed out how media coverage would be totally different if it wasn’t Hunter Biden, but Donald Trump Jr., in the hot seat.

“But they also shouldn’t cover up what — I mean, if Don Jr. had done the things that Hunter Biden did, it would be every day,” Maher stated. “If they found cocaine in the White House, whose could it be? Who does cocaine around here? We can’t figure it out.”

Bill Maher on MSNBC: "Now does the Hunter Biden scandal stink? It really does. It stinks to the high heavens. That’s real corruption there, that a lot of the left-wing media will not cover." pic.twitter.com/oic5OuV74P — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 7, 2023

Even a broken clock is right twice a day.

Whether you love him, hate him, or love to hate him, Maher nailed it. Left-wing media outlets, which comprise the vast majority of the industry, are no longer concerned about the truth or living up to journalistic standards. They traded journalistic integrity for fatter bank accounts years ago. Outlets like CNN and MSNBC are just mainstream propaganda creators.

Their job is no longer to provide viewers and readers with the information they need to make informed decisions and draw their own conclusions but to subtly indoctrinate those who tune into their programming to think a certain way and adopt a particular view of the world. Failure to do so will mean you cannot join the hive mind. You will be shamed and made fun of until you comply.

Those who are strong-willed and determined to think for themselves become the subject of smear campaigns to silence them or pressure them into abandoning their values so they can be part of the bigger group and not face the consequences that come from standing for the truth.

Will real journalism ever make a comeback? There are certainly plenty of media companies out there that are trying to do the right thing and perform the public service our nation needs. How successful these efforts turn out to be is anyone’s guess.