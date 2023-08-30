Jon Voight Drops Rhetorical Bombs on Biden Admin Over Attacks on Trump

Hollywood is a complete and total cesspool of progressivism located smack in the middle of Commiefornia where creative types who dare to think for themselves or not walk in lockstep with the left are blacklisted and their careers destroyed. As a result of this pressure, many actors, producers, screenwriters, and others in the entertainment industry keep their conservatism in the closet.

However, there are a few folks who refuse to keep their thoughts, beliefs, values, and principles a secret. One such person is legendary film actor and Academy Award winner Jon Voight. And if it’s not impressive enough that he’s won awards for his roles in popular films, how about being the dad of another Award-winning actor, Angelina Jolie? She’s my movie star crush, so yeah, had to mention her.

Anyhoo, Voight put out a two-minute video this week where he went scorched earth on the Biden administration, referring to them as a “corrupt mob” who is in the process of carrying out a “disgusting scheme” against former President Donald Trump. He then goes on to warn Americans that the radical progressives within the Democratic Party are working hard to create a “civil war” and that the assaults against Trump are really an attack on all of us.

The video, which is simple in its production yet powerful in its message, kicks off with Voight sitting in front of the camera, a majestic and noble American flag hanging in the background, asking if our country has become one of “destructive behavior.”

Voight states in the video that “this is now a war — a war against all of us.” He delivers punch after punch — verbally speaking of course — against the current administration calling the shots from the White House. He refers to them as a “corrupt mob,” an excellent descriptor of our commander-in-chief, who, evidence suggests, potentially played a role, alongside his drug-addicted son, Hunter Biden, in an influence-peddling scheme while he was vice president under former President Barack Obama.

Check out more from Breitbart:

Warning that the “corrupt behavior” against former President Donald Trump is “the most disgusting scheme to try and keep him down,” the actor described the “horror” as he highlighted how the current system “allows criminals to steal from department stores, and all they say is to watch and not do anything and this is okay; to sit and allow these monsters to destroy hard-working designers and retailers — my God.” “My fellow Americans, this is a civil war, and this is the time that we must stand for truths,” he warned. “If we don’t see this, you, your children, grandchildren, sisters, brothers will all pay the price for this default.” “Let us not beg, let us not steal, but allow God’s truths to be yours and mine,” he added. “Let us not hide our pride, but allow God’s greatest truths to show the way.”

Voight also called for his fellow Americans to “stand up for truths we lost,” along with “the gift that was given to all: the freedom that the American dream stood for.” He stated that those who opt to remain silent, who do not take a bold stand against the attacks happening to Trump, will have much to regret later down the road.

“My only wish is that all can find the truth, that President Trump is a man who wants to save America — the dream; the freedom,” he said in the video.

“Stand up now for the only truths that can save us and let us remember Lincoln’s sacrifice,” the legendary actor finished.

Exclusively for our VIPs: The Founders’ Warning and Biden Admin’s Shady War on Guns

The civil war that Voight is making a reference to is not one of a physical, military nature but is rooted in ideology. Our country has been torn asunder by various lies and false narratives created by propagandists in the leftist media. We’re told that if anyone disagrees with our view of the world, we are to view them as the enemy of progress, as a person attempting to preserve the status quo, which is oppressive in nature, and thus they are the villains of the story.

Liberals have stripped us of our commonality, our shared beliefs and values. What’s worse, we allowed them to do it, sinking into complacency, seeking to be entertained rather than vigilant in holding on to what matters most.

Voight is attempting to help us wake up from our apathy before everything we once held to be true and right is obliterated. Heed the call.