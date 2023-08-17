New York City Bans TikTok From City-Owned Devices

New York City, which has transformed from one of the greatest cities in the world to a dumpster stuffed with the rotting garbage of modern progressivism, has somehow managed to make the right decision concerning the China-based social media app, TikTok, and has banned it from all city-owned devices due to security threats the platform poses to the city’s technical network.

According to Breitbart News, a report from The Verge has revealed that the NYC government has taken a decisive step in the current debate raging about the security issues that TikTok poses to our national security by banning the app from city-owned devices. The city put out a directive requiring all local government agencies to take the app off their devices within the next 30 days. The decision was announced after the NYC Cyber Command performed an investigation that discovered that TikTok posed a direct security threat to the city’s technical networks.

Given that these kinds of bans are becoming more and more common, one has to wonder why in the world anyone is still using TikTok. There are plenty of other social media platforms available for you to post videos of your dinner recipe and show off your cat Snuffles. You don’t need one that the Chinese Communist Party that is using to spy on American citizens. I mean, usually, if a piece of technology you use is owned by communists and is located in a communist country, the application of basic common sense says you probably shouldn’t use it.

“NYC Cyber Command regularly explores and advances proactive measures to keep New Yorkers’ data safe,” a New York City Hall spokesperson said in a statement on the matter. “While social media is great at connecting New Yorkers with one another and the city, we have to ensure we are always using these platforms in a secure manner.”

Here’s more information from Breitbart:

The ban on TikTok follows guidelines from the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, which discourages the use of the app on government devices. It also comes on the heels of federal legislation banning the app from government devices that was passed earlier this year. The security concerns surrounding TikTok have been a topic of discussion for several years. Congress has been attempting to push through legislation banning TikTok nationwide for more than three years, alleging that the app and its Chinese owner, ByteDance, can use the data it collects to spy on Americans. A number of US states have prohibited the use of TikTok on government-owned devices. Governor Greg Gianforte of Montana signed a bill in May that outlawed the app throughout the state, making it the first state to implement such a ban. Following the signing of the bill into law, TikTok users and the company filed a lawsuit against Montana, asserting that it violated the free speech rights of the state’s residents.

Back in 2020, New York State banned the use and download of TikTok on government-owned devices by implementing an internally drafted policy. There were, however, several public relations companies in the state that were allowed to continue using the app for marketing purposes.

China has been underestimated as a threat for a while now, but the events that have transpired in 2023 should go a long way toward changing that view. We’ve witnessed the CCP fly a spy balloon over our country and gather intelligence on our military installations, which, of course, is a huge threat to our national security.

And how can we forget that one of our own congressmen, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), engaged in a physical relationship with a Chinese spy named Fang Fang? I mean, you can’t make this stuff up, right?

However, most disturbing is that mountains of evidence seem to indicate that our president and other members of his family might have been involved with an influence-peddling scheme with Chinese business officials while he was serving as vice president during the Obama administration.

China has found many ways to infiltrate our country. Why help them by supporting TikTok?