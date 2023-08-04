Co-Host of 'The View' Refuses to Vote for Biden. That's When Things Get Spicy.

Things got a little spicy — and I don’t mean in a fun way — on the Friday edition of the worst morning talk show ever created, “The View,” after one of the co-hosts of the absolutely atrocious program stated they would not be voting for President Joe Biden in the 2024 election. I mean, there’s nothing more “anathema” to the radical left than not being in complete and total lockstep with their rancid agenda. Groupthink is the order of the day for Democrats.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a Republican who worked in the Trump administration, discussed a New York Times/Sienna survey that found former President Donald Trump would tie or even potentially beat Biden if the general election were held today, according to the Daily Caller. This, of course, left fellow co-host Joy Behar stunned.

“Joe Biden, let me just say something about Joe Biden. According to what I’m observing, the economy is booming, inflation is down, the stock market is doing well, people are having an easier time putting bread on the table, etcetera. He doesn’t seem to be getting the credit for that, only 41% approval. Is it because they think he’s old? Because I don’t see anything else you can point to with him particularly,” Behar went on to say during the panel discussion.

“Well, that’s a question for Democrats,” Griffin responded.

“No, it’s a question for you, really, because you said you would not vote for Biden,” Behar fired back. Getting a little feisty, she pointed her finger at Griffin. “You said you would not vote for Biden.”

Before Griffin was given an opportunity to provide a defense of her position, another co-host, Sunny Hostin, decided to share her two cents, despite the fact not a single human being in this country wants to hear it.

“Your vote counts and your vote counts and I’m gonna tell it to you again even though I know you don’t want to hear it,” Hostin said. Griffin attempted to respond, saying, “Why do Dem–”

“Writing in a candidate that you know can’t win—” Hostin interjected before getting cut off herself.

“Why is your candidate not doing better with Democrats? That’s who he needs to win, and moderate voters,” Griffin shot back.

Behar said the reason Biden was doing so poorly in the polls is because of his age. Well, that’s not exactly wrong. Both Behar and Biden are 80 years old. The president has provided an endless supply of gaffes demonstrating that he is not exactly up to the task of discharging the duties of the office of president of the United States. In fact, he’s barely fit to walk around the White House grounds unsupervised. Wait, he’s not able to do that, either? Yikes.

“You have to, at one point, put country before your party,” Hostin said to Griffin.

And yet, Hostin will not take her own advice, will she? What if the policies former President Donald Trump has to offer are far superior and better for the nation than those presented by Biden? They are, by the way. Would Hostin be willing to set aside her loyalty to the Democratic Party in order to do what is best for the nation?

Not a chance.

