John Rich Obliterates Garth Brooks in Brutal Roast

Country music star John Rich just became Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood’s worst nightmare after delivering a brutal roast that leaves the couple absolutely trashed after the two posted a video supporting Ukraine. Many who saw the video from the two country superstars thought it was, well, a little bit creepy. And, to be honest, it absolutely is.

Also, the fact that billions and billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars are being sent over to Ukraine while our economic woes continue to fester and negatively impact every American family, especially the middle class, makes these out-of-touch, rich celebrities posting videos like this even more despicable.

Kay Smythe, a writer for the Daily Caller, noted that mocking Garth Brooks is usually low-hanging fruit; however, John Rich went far above and beyond the call of duty and slammed the superstar while also calling him out for the misuse of tax dollars in one simple tweet. And that, my friends, takes a whole lot of talent.

In the report, Smythe pointed out that we do not have any data — none, zero, zip, zilch — that shows that the money we sent to Ukraine has had any sort of positive impact on the conflict. It hasn’t made a bit of difference.

“Garth and Trisha really want you to know it’s time for you to be a good person, and hand your money over to Ukraine. Ok? Ok.” Rich stated in a caption that was posted on one of the creepiest videos of Brooks and Yearwood that you will ever set your precious eyes upon.

Garth and Trisha really want you to know it’s time for you to be a good person, and hand your money over to Ukraine. Ok? Ok. pic.twitter.com/XzxCmJE6sp — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) July 20, 2023

It’s not clear when, exactly, the couple created this monstrosity or why they did, but it’s a bit on the strange side, even for Garth Brooks. “We stand with Ukraine,” the pair say in the video. What makes the whole thing eerie is how in-sync their voices are. “Especially the refugees,” Brooks adds.

His blushing bride then makes an appeal to the couple’s fans to dig deep into their pockets, pull out the cash they’ve earned with the sweat of their own brows, and toss it toward Ukraine because Uncle Sam hasn’t robbed them blind enough for the cause apparently. And it doesn’t end there.

Related: Weekend Parting Shot: Yes, Garth Brooks Is the A-Hole



Garth Brooks then refers to the donations as the “greatest global relief plan mankind has ever seen,” before his wife tells viewers that “everyone deserves dignity.”

I wasn’t aware of anyone saying that Ukrainians caught in the middle of this conflict between their government and Russia didn’t deserve to have their dignity. However, if their dignity costs me more money, they are now taking away my dignity as I can’t provide for my family, which is my sacred duty.

Of course, no one thought of that, did they?

This shouldn’t really surprise anyone. Garth Brooks earned the ire of more than a few individuals when he inserted himself into the Bud Light debacle involving transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, stating that his bar, located in Nashville, Tenn., would be serving “all kinds of beer,” including the now highly disdained beer brand, according to a report from NBC News.

“We’re going to serve every brand of beer. We are. We just are. It’s not our decision to make,” Garth Brooks remarked at Billboard Country Live. “Our thing is this: If you come into this house, love one another. If you’re an a**hole, there are plenty of other places on Lower Broadway to go.”

So if you happen to not be on board with all of the wackiness involving gender and identity politics pushed by radical progressives, you’re an “a**hole.”

Apparently, this man has no idea who his target demographic is because he seems bound and determined to destroy his own career. Maybe he’ll be successful. I know I certainly wish him the best in that endeavor.