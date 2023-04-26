Transgenderism Is Less Palatable to Americans Than Abortion, According to Beer Marketing Experts

Well, we hope the beer companies of America have learned a lesson. After losing $6 billion in market share, dropping a whopping 17% in sales, and becoming a national laughingstock, Bud Light might be trying to correct course. Instead of heading to a new diversity, equity, and inclusion seminar, executives at AB InBev have canceled their “equity” meetings and are calling an emergency marketing pow-wow to fix the “unmitigated disaster” they created by making Dylan Mulvaney a Bud Light influencer.

According to Beer Business Daily, the whole affair has been so bad, they’ve never seen anything like it. In a newsletter entitled “Bud Light Trends Crater in Week 2 of Controversy,” BBD admitted that this boycott of Bud Light is not what anyone expected nor is it running out of steam. “It’s a bad situation any way you cut it, the likes of which we at BBD have never seen.” BBD reported the internal machinations including canceling an “equity” meeting in favor of a marketing session. (Good plan! It’s nice to know someone there recognizes that their “equity” experts got them into this mess.)

AdAge.com reported the fallout while trying to claim that in the short term, it’s bad but in the long term, going woke will pay off.

“Brands know that LGBTQ inclusion is good for business,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, CEO and president of the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), a media monitoring organization. “It reaches our community and also reaches the growing number of consumers who want to see their LGBTQ friends and family members in ads and campaigns. When brands authentically portray LGBTQ people it reflects the world around us and improves the brand’s reputation among all consumers, especially younger consumers.”

Companies should all immediately stop listening to anyone who is a “media monitor” (is that like a hall monitor?) whose entire job is to force companies to cater to some tiny interest group. Stop it! Just sell beer to people who drink it. It’s not that hard. Catering to a fraction of the population that is less likeable than herpes is a mistake no matter how you look at it.

Speaking of the trans cult’s marketing problem, not even AdAge.com could make the polling look any better than it is.

But today, polling suggests that consumers are less likely to support transgender rights than same-sex marriage and abortion rights. A 2022 poll by the Public Policy Research Institute, a nonpartisan research group, found that 68% of respondents favored allowing same-sex couples to marry, including 49% of Republicans. But, a poll by the Pew Research Center found that 58% of Americans supported requiring that transgender athletes compete on teams that match the sex they were assigned at birth; 85% of Republicans held that view.

When your movement is less popular than dismembering babies, you have a real problem.

Don’t stop the boycott now. They’re feeling the pain. Make it hurt more.