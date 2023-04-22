Controversial Bud Light VP Is Out: 'Alissa Heinerscheid is Off the Brand'

So much for the “it’ll blow over” philosophy the executives at Bud Light seemed to believe after stupidly sending offensive woman-appropriator Dylan Mulvaney a bunch of Bud Light cans with his face on them. After aligning themselves with the far-left gender hysteria leading thousands of girls to destroy their bodies through surgeries and cross-sex hormones, Anheuser-Busch seems to be suffering the natural consequences of angering everyone. Bud Light has reportedly lost billions in plunging stock prices since the stupid marketing stunt pulled by woke frat-girl Alissa Heinersheid, who believed putting Dylan Mulvaney, a man who equates being a woman to being highly emotional and buying things they can’t afford, on a can of beer. Brilliant move, Alissa.

Bud Light's Vice President of Marketing, Alissa Heinerscheid, will be taking a leave of absence following the controversy surrounding the company's endorsement of Dylan Mulvaney. pic.twitter.com/woWXRga0PT — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) April 22, 2023

Heinerscheid has reportedly taken a “leave of absence” and has been replaced. Whether that leave of absence was voluntary or not is a mystery. Annheisur-Busch put out a statement reported in an industry newsletter, Beer Business Daily:

Former Bud Light marketing VP Alissa Heinerscheid, who was at that post for not quite a year, is off the brand. We understand she has decided to take a leave of absence. Todd Allen is now VP of Bud Light, reporting directly to CMO Benoit Garbe. It appears Todd was most recently VP of global marketing for Budweiser. “Today, we communicated some next steps with our internal teams and wholesaler partners,” per A-B spokesperson. “First, we made it clear that the safety and welfare of our employees and our partners is our top priority. Second, Todd Allen is appointed Vice President of Bud Light reporting directly to Benoit Garbe, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer. Third, we have made some adjustments to streamline the structure of our marketing function to reduce layers so that our most senior marketers are more closely connected to every aspect of our brands activities. These steps will help us maintain focus on the things we do best: brewing great beer for all consumers, while always making a positive impact in our communities and on our country.”

The beer giant has been under fire for the stupid marketing decision that has alienated its core demographic: older, sane people who don’t think men are women no matter how much makeup they put on or how many times they say, “transwomen are women!”

The statement about the “safety and welfare of our employees” is stupid, too. Heinerschied claimed she was doxxed after photos of her at frat parties in college were shared online. It’s not doxxing to repost photos that were on publicly available social media, no matter how much the person involved wants to be a victim to distract from the controversy she created. Heinerschied put herself into the spotlight and into the line of criticism when she came up with the idea of putting a man’s face mocking women onto a beer can while claiming to want to attract women. The thin skin of people who do this never ceases to amaze me. No one is buying Heinerschied’s false claims of being “unsafe” because some photos of her that she herself posted on her social media were widely viewed, showing her to be hypocritical after saying she wanted Bud Light to be “less fratty.”

Leaked pics show Bud Light exec who wants to update company’s ‘fratty’ culture enjoying fratty party https://t.co/JSs7fHVcc6 pic.twitter.com/ezs2StZXvv — New York Post (@nypost) April 12, 2023

This may be the first time that a boycott started by conservative resisters has had any impact and the reason for it may be less obvious than it seems. I can only tell you anecdotal evidence that I know personally, but in my opinion, is strong evidence that conservatives aren’t the only people angered by woke corporatism. One of my best friends is a bartender in a gay bar. He reported that since the Bud Light controversy began, not one customer at his bar has ordered a Bud Light. No one has said why or made any big deal about it, but the Bud Light stopped moving entirely — in a gay bar.

If gay men are fed up with the TQ+ weirdos enough to switch from Bud Light to Coors Light, we’re going to see major changes. This further bolsters my belief that conservatives need to keep making natural allies that may seem unconventional. Gay and lesbian people don’t want to be associated with gender dysphoric mentally ill people pushing their views onto the public through force. Gay people are also not a monolith who think alike. Plenty of them are being pushed out of the left due to the gender contagion sweeping the nation.

The older gay population lived through actual gay-bashing and poor treatment for their orientation. Many of them feel the hard battle to be accepted is being damaged by the over-the-top, in-your-face degeneracy of the TQ+ tyrants who just won’t leave anyone alone and demand we not only accept them but participate in their public fetishes.

Men in dresses don’t belong in ladies’ bathrooms or on America’s beer cans, and if woke corporations think they’re going to force us to go along with this idiocy, they’re going to face a whole lot of opposition from the very community they think they’re catering to.

We will see if AB and Bud Light change direction but for now, it looks like they’re sending a signal that bowing to the woke agenda finally stopped paying.