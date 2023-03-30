Tennessee Reporter Says Capitol Breach By Protesters Was "Peaceful" LULZ

Today’s insurrection at the Tennessee capitol sparked by an angry mob of protesters wielding signs demanding gun control was called “peaceful” by Kelsey Gibbs, a member of the local press who works for NBC 5, a local television station. Gibbs posted the video of insurrectionists pushing and shoving state troopers and refusing to obey orders on Twitter. The tweet went viral for all the wrong reasons (according to her). Now Gibbs is trying to walk it back. Townhall’s Julio Rosas has the story.

“This was a peaceful protest. I was there and know of no one getting arrested. These students were at the Capitol to lobby for gun control. It was a packed a [sic] rotunda. Troopers had to make pathways for lawmakers to go to the restroom,” she wrote after her tweet started being compared to J6.

Initially, Gibbs had tweeted out the video with this caption: “Emotions outside the House Chambers are still high. Protesters are wanting to talk to lawmakers as they run to [the] bathroom. This young person was briefly detained but let go.” The “young person” described appears to be the man with the ridiculous yellow hair (reminiscent of Side Show Bob from The Simpsons), who seemed to be causing a major ruckus.

Oh hell yeah, right into my riot-starved veins. pic.twitter.com/8rqvbZAgS4 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 30, 2023

Gibbs then deleted her original tweet and tried again to convince us that this isn’t what we clearly see with our own eyes.

I deleted the last tweet because I wasn’t as clear. This was a peaceful protest. Students, parents and their supporters went through Capitol security to lobby for gun control in the Capitol. No one was arrested. This shoving started when THP needed to make way for lawmakers. pic.twitter.com/o4GApyKdt4 — Kelsey Gibbs (@kelseymgibbs) March 30, 2023

You decide for yourself if this is a peaceful demonstration. What do you think would happen if a bunch of MAGAmericans decided to take over a state capitol and shove police officers? I think a bunch of them are sitting in solitary confinement right now and have been for the last two years.

The media is going to bend over backward to hide the violent protest tactics of those on the Left as much as they can. We saw it during the riots of 2020 when CNN called burning cities “fiery but mostly peaceful.” Remember that whopper?

All of this is happening on the same day Jacob Chansley, the so-called Qanon shaman, was released early from a federal prison. He has been moved to a halfway house. Chansley was sentenced to almost three years in prison even though the state had footage it failed to give to his defense that showed he was never violent and he was let into the Capitol by police who escorted him the entire time. This whole thing is shameful. And I guarantee you we will hear nothing about these violent insurrectionists in Tennessee now that the media has declared them “peaceful” just like their friends who burned down Kenosha in 2020.

Welcome to America where we have two tiers of justice! Happy?