WINNING! Owasso School District Bends the Knee to Parents and Writes New Policy Banning Graphic Content from Library

The Owasso School District has been at war with dad Tim Reiland for months. But after Libs of Tik Tok brought national attention to his story, along with other outlets like PJ Media, the board caved and finally added language that will protect kids from gross sexually explicit content in graphic novels.

The new language added to the policy states that the media program “shall be reflective of the community standards for the population,” and that librarians will inspect “every graphic novel, prior to placing in the collection, for potential material involving sexually explicit content, and extreme vulgarity.”

BREAKING: After my report about pornographic books in @owassoschools, they added this to their next meeting agenda. They will vote on a new policy which details additional guidelines for inspecting library books and graphic novels prior to placing them in the school library. https://t.co/wNcVnTMqel pic.twitter.com/AmztJ4yJf9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 11, 2022

The board passed the new policy on Monday night unanimously.

The moment Owasso school board concedes @opedaily and other parents concerned about graphic explicit material in school libraries were justified and right.@CourageHabit and @MeganFoxWriter make the point, it shouldn’t be this hard, and when dads stand up shit gets done! pic.twitter.com/Svk8zJ4dq8 — Words are free 🚺 (@sub_boo) November 15, 2022

The row started when Tim Reiland’s daughter brought home a book that included graphic drawings of rape, child porn, masturbation, and children peeing on one another. The book, Blankets, is an adult book that somehow ended up on the library shelves for 18 years. Reiland’s activism around this book led to him getting banned from school grounds and his epic court battle with the school that you can read about if you are a PJ Media VIP subscriber. (Sign up now! What are you waiting for)?

SCOOP: We spoke to a father who confronted his daughter’s principal in @OwassoSchools about a pornographic book “Blankets” which depicts sex, masturbation, and a child getting raped. The principal responded by calling the police and the father being BANNED from school grounds. pic.twitter.com/NIS9tPwdfa — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 10, 2022

The Owasso fight has been a decisive win in the People’s column. It’s hard to believe that anyone has to fight to convince so-called adults that this type of graphic sexual content does not belong in schools. How anyone could argue differently is beyond comprehension.

