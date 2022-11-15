News & Politics

WINNING! Owasso School District Bends the Knee to Parents and Writes New Policy Banning Graphic Content from Library

By Megan Fox 5:28 PM on November 15, 2022

The Owasso School District has been at war with dad Tim Reiland for months. But after Libs of Tik Tok brought national attention to his story, along with other outlets like PJ Media, the board caved and finally added language that will protect kids from gross sexually explicit content in graphic novels.

The new language added to the policy states that the media program “shall be reflective of the community standards for the population,” and that librarians will inspect “every graphic novel, prior to placing in the collection, for potential material involving sexually explicit content, and extreme vulgarity.”

The board passed the new policy on Monday night unanimously.

The row started when Tim Reiland’s daughter brought home a book that included graphic drawings of rape, child porn, masturbation, and children peeing on one another. The book, Blankets, is an adult book that somehow ended up on the library shelves for 18 years. Reiland’s activism around this book led to him getting banned from school grounds and his epic court battle with the school that you can read about if you are a PJ Media VIP subscriber. (Sign up now! What are you waiting for)?

For our VIPs: Judicial Smackdown! Owasso School Can’t Ban Dad for Being Critical of Elected Officials Who Gave Explicit Book to His Kid

The Owasso fight has been a decisive win in the People’s column. It’s hard to believe that anyone has to fight to convince so-called adults that this type of graphic sexual content does not belong in schools. How anyone could argue differently is beyond comprehension.

A live stream of the board meeting on Monday and an interview with Reiland can be seen below.

Megan Fox

Megan Fox is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and author of Believe Evidence; the death of due process from Salome to #MeToo. and Shut Up! The Bizarre War that One Public Library Waged Against the First AmendmentFor media inquiries, praise, or hate mail please contact [email protected] or contact @MeganFoxWriter on Twitter, @MeganFox on Gab, and her Author Page on Facebook

