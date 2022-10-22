Prop 3 Strategists Admit Mich. Constitutional Amendment Gives Minors Inherent Rights to 'Reproductive Freedom'

It appears that the work we’ve been doing here on PJ Media to bring awareness to the outrageously overbroad constitutional amendment in Michigan called Proposition 3 is working. People all over the country are sitting up in alarm after reading what could happen if Michiganders vote yes on the Planned Parenthood and ACLU-funded ballot initiative that would enshrine not only abortion into the constitution but the right for minors to have control over all reproductive-related medical questions including “sterilization.” The amendment is a clear attack on parental rights.

Today, I was targeted by someone calling himself the leading strategist in Michigan behind the Prop 3 initiative. For a leading strategist, he has very poor production skills. Joe Spaulding is the candidate for the Ottawa County Commissioner who thinks he’s very important and right about everything. Despite me spending several hours asking him directly if Prop 3 would include gender transitioning for minors under “sterilization” and “reproductive rights,” he refused to answer and instead claimed my questions were “trans bullying.”

In the following video, he attacks critics of Prop 3 by making a bizarre argument that people want to force 12-year-olds to have the babies of sex traffickers. He completely ignores the concerns of the critics of the amendment who have raised very serious questions about the overbroad nature of the amendment’s language. Will it erase the age of consent? Are minors included? What does sterilization mean? What laws will be invalidated by the amendment? Spaulding doesn’t want to answer any of those questions. Instead, he claims the political right is just lying and we should believe him instead of our experience with sneaky leftists who consistently push through nightmarish laws no one understands until it’s too late.

MAGAs will look you dead in the eye and tell you that Prop 3 has nothing to do with women's rights, it's all about bullying trans kids, and then have the audacity to claim they aren't gaslighting. What they won't do is talk about the world where abortion is illegal in Michigan. https://t.co/ZaMjve6pOG pic.twitter.com/uoXHvsdb5s — Joe Spaulding For Ottawa County District 2 (@beyond_process) October 21, 2022

He even made a video just for me. I feel very special. Of course, the premise is false. I have never argued against Prop 3 on the basis of religion, although I do think it will threaten religious rights. I have argued against it based on the over-broad and vague language that could be interpreted in many ways that would undermine parental rights and put minors in danger of being taken to Michigan by trans activists for body-destroying surgeries and hormones. The left has already told us they will do this. The question is, do you believe them? Warning: language and bad logic ahead.

Imagine lying this desperately to try to force your religion on other Americans. Couldn't be me. https://t.co/umxEGQ0GIO pic.twitter.com/2jXIazf4bn — Joe Spaulding For Ottawa County District 2 (@beyond_process) October 21, 2022

While Spaulding doesn’t have many followers on Twitter, another account dedicated to “Vote Yes on Prop 3” with 89,000 followers also attacked me at the same time. During that attack, they admitted that children are included in Prop 3. That was a mistake. They usually don’t say the quiet part out loud. In response to my question about minors including children, Kassandra Seven responded “girls, women, boys, and men,” while claiming it will still protect parental rights. How? If “every individual” has a right to abortion and sterilization, then why would parents be able to overrule a constitutional right? (Spoiler: They wouldn’t.)

Appellate attorney Stephanie Kimbrell told PJ Media, “The plain language of the proposed amendment is so broad with no age limits that even an average lawyer could make the argument that a 15-year-old has a constitutionally protected right to go get sterilized and change her gender at will if she chooses to do so. To ignore that possibility is naive and foolish.”

Nick Rekieta of Rekieta Law agreed that the wording of the amendment is open to wide interpretation. “A plain reading of the statute would suggest that sterilization is sterilization and gender affirmation is different, but it’s ambiguous and that ambiguity leaves an argument,” he told PJ Media. “The paths to get there are present,” he added.

codifies abortion and the right to STERILIZATION for "all individuals." Gender transition is sterilization. All individuals include children. pic.twitter.com/b4Kh9j3YYt — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) October 21, 2022

The fact that the operatives on the ground in Michigan took the time to attack me on Twitter tells me a few things. My efforts to alert the public to the dangers of Prop 3 are working. The army of severely underfunded Davids on the ground in Michigan are now picking up stones to fling at the Goliath created by the millions the ACLU and Planned Parenthood poured into Michigan for this amendment, and the giant is getting nervous.

Around the same time a commercial made by Grace Church went viral, the Muslim dads of Dearborn revolted against the pornography in their school libraries. These two events together were more significant than one might think. Within a few days, Grace Church put Arabic subtitles on their Prop 3 commercial, leveraging a critical hole in the armor that Goliath didn’t see. Dearborn’s Muslim voting block just came into play.

Parents of all faiths, creeds, and communities are angry. Leaders of the Vote No on Prop 3 initiative are reaching out to the Dearborn dads and offering their help and support. Dearborn dads are fed up with Democrats in Michigan who brought these indignities to them. Hassan Chami has become a rising star in Dearborn. He’s leading protests against Rashida Tlaib and encouraging the Arab community in Dearborn to vote against “progressives” who are acting against their beliefs.

Michigan has become the battleground for parental rights and it has led to a coalition no one saw coming — Muslims and Christians are uniting against the left. It’s beautiful. In my conversations both on the record and off with the dads in Dearborn, the motivation is strong and deep to change the political direction of Michigan. I’ve never seen people organize so quickly and effectively before. The candidates who pick up the Dearborn community voters are going to get a powerful group of people. I wouldn’t want them organizing against me but I would sure welcome them to my side.

Do Not Vote For Rashida Tlaib pic.twitter.com/Iurtiu9FwJ — Hassan Chami (@Hasschami) October 21, 2022

Christen Pollo of Citizens to Support MI Women and Children (send support here) sat down with me for an interview about what Prop 3 could do to the rights of parents in Michigan among other things. And now that parent’s rights organizations know that Dearborn families are worried about the same issues and turning on the Democrats, the unity in Michigan is about to get terrifyingly real for Michigan Democrats. The shift in the air is palpable and the giant is quaking. Take heart. The stones are in the air.