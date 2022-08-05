The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 99: Heavy D Blows up Left's Radical Strategy and It's Beautiful

Many of you have accused me of having a crush on Ron DeSantis. But the real question is: WHY DON’T YOU? Are you watching this man? Have you seen him in action? This man fights, and I can’t get enough of him. Tune in to this week’s podcast where I drool over a show of executive power wielded in all the right ways way down there in Florida to humiliate and stymie the left. It’s so HOT! A governor who governs??? It’s unheard of in GOP circles! Until Heavy D (swoon).

Have you ever seen anyone with less fear and more gumption than this guy? I haven’t. He makes the left absolutely shake with anger. It’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. And you will watch it with me and sing of its glory. This is how we win! Tune in.