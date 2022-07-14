Abortionist Caitlin Bernard Under Investigation by Indiana University and Attorney General of Indiana

Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who alerted the media to the 10-year-old who was raped in Ohio in order to lobby against Republican abortion-restriction laws, is facing at least two investigations for her conduct. Fox News reported that her employer, Indiana University, is investigating her for HIPAA violations for revealing information about her patient to the press.

Fox News’s Aishah Hasnie reported that the IndyStar was rightfully questioned for its incomplete reporting because reporters “cited only an anecdote from the Indiana doc [Caitlin Bernard] who was caring for this girl.” The abortionist, Bernard was also “at an abortion rights rally talking about” the rape, Hasnie said. She went on to report that “[Bernard’s] employer [Indiana U] has filed a HIPAA violation against her for sharing details about the young patient.”

PJ Media reached out to Indiana University to confirm the investigation and get clarification on the violations, but the university did not respond at the time of publishing.

On Wednesday evening, Indiana’s Attorney General, Todd Rokita, went on Primetime with Jesse Watters and announced that he is launching an investigation into Bernard as well.

“We have this abortion activist acting as a doctor with a history of failing to report,” he said. “We’re gathering the information, we are gathering the evidence as we speak and we’re going to fight this to the end including looking at her licensure including if she failed to report. In Indiana, it is a crime to potentially not report.”

Indiana AG now says they are looking into the doctor pic.twitter.com/MMFsvBRRXs — Acyn (@Acyn) July 13, 2022

PJ Media sent multiple requests to Bernard asking for that report, but she refused to respond. We also sent FOIA requests to the Indiana Department of Child Services, the Indiana Health Department, and the Indianapolis Police looking for the mandated report of suspected child abuse that should have been given on July 30 as well as Bernard’s legally required Termination of Pregnancy reports that should have been turned into the authorities within three days of the abortion performed on a minor. None of the FOIA requests have been fulfilled yet.

Bernard was accused in 2018 by Indiana Right to Life of being one of nine doctors who failed to report abortions performed on minor girls. These reports are important to law enforcement because authorities use them to determine if the underaged girls were victims of assault. Without those reports done by abortionists, law enforcement has no way to follow up on possible crimes committed against minors seeking abortions.

PJ Media also sent FOIA requests to the Indiana Attorney General’s office asking for information on any investigation done into Bernard and the other named abortionists in 2018 after the failure-to-report complaints were turned over to that office. No one has responded yet.