Did a Va. Pediatrician Post a Warning About the COVID-19 Vax Putting Kids in Sports at Risk of Cardiac Arrest?

A viral post on Facebook shows a sign purported to be posted in a Virginia pediatrician’s office that says the following:

Sports physicals are done primarily to make sure you are not at high risk for sudden cardiac death on the playing field. COVID vaccination affects your risk. In response to worldwide experience and vaccine adverse-event monitoring we are adopting a more precautionary sports physical sign-off policy: If you have received doses of any COVID shot, we will not be able to clear you to compete in sports without completing lab work and possibly an echocardiogram to rule out potential heart damage.

These precautions seem like a good idea, with all the reports of myocarditis in children that have popped up around COVID-19 and the vaccine. But the announcement caused a firestorm on social media. Confusion about whether it was real or not inspired me to investigate.

At least one pediatrician was falsely reported as having been the source of the sign. Big Tree Pediatrics in New York said publicly that the sign was not posted at their office.

But the second pediatric office named in relation to the post, Jackson River Pediatric in Virginia, is refusing to answer inquiries and has taken down their Facebook page. PJ Media reached out to them but was unable to get through. One person was able to get screenshots from the page before it was deleted and compared the decor of other photos to the one in the viral post. It looks like the same place.

1st photo: Shows the same counter top and window frame 2nd photo: Photo from the post. 3rd photo: Shows same color wall and computer that is seen in the photo from the post. The person would have had to go in, tape up a paper *behind the front desk,* and then take a picture. pic.twitter.com/QFlx5OBlZg — DannyDen (@DannyDen11) March 3, 2022

PJ Media located the original post on Facebook and spoke to the owner of the photo, who is experiencing the extreme discomfort of being thrown into the social media limelight. The owner confirmed that the photo was taken at Jackson River Pediatric. The post received more than 400 comments and almost 1,000 shares.

“I know that sometimes we put things like sports physicals off until the last minute,” said the poster, who spoke to PJ Media anonymously. “Part of my intentions of sharing the picture that I took Monday at our pediatrician’s office was to let parents who had their children vaccinated for COVID know that they cannot wait until the last minute for sports physicals,” she said. “I have received backlash from friends and family for not having my children vaccinated for COVID,” she continued. “I believe that my husband and I made the right choice but now I have proof that someone educated far greater than I has evidence that the COVID vaccine can do damage to children’s health.”

The concerned mom thinks people deserve to have all the facts. “I don’t condemn anyone for choosing to vaccinate their children for COVID,” she said. “People need to make the decision that is best for their own situation.”

Vaccine-hesitant parents have resisted the COVID-19 mRNA shots for their children due to the lack of long-term safety studies and the troubling rate of vaccine-adverse reactions, which are greater than the risk of serious COVID infections in children, as reported by PJ Media’s Stacey Lennox.

The CDC acknowledges that heart-related problems have increased after the use of the vaccines began, but they still recommend the jabs for kids.

Since April 2021, increased cases of myocarditis and pericarditis have been reported in the United States after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna), particularly in adolescents and young adults. There has not been a similar reporting pattern observed after receipt of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine (Johnson & Johnson). In most cases, patients who presented for medical care have responded well to medications and rest and had prompt improvement of symptoms. Reported cases have occurred predominantly in male adolescents and young adults 16 years of age and older. Onset was typically within several days after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination, and cases have occurred more often after the second dose than the first dose. CDC and its partners are investigating these reports of myocarditis and pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. CDC continues to recommend COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 5 years of age and older given the risk of COVID-19 illness and related, possibly severe complications, such as long-term health problems, hospitalization, and even death.

George Watts Jr., a New York college student who was forced to take the vaccine or miss out on in-person school, died after the second dose. “An autopsy report from the Bradford County Coroner’s Office shows George Jr. died from “COVID-19 vaccine-related myocarditis.”

Prior to the vaccination, Watts Jr. had no heart-related problems. The prevailing spin says that most young people will recover quickly from vaccine-induced myocarditis and parents just shouldn’t worry about it. I’m sure the Watts family doesn’t agree. When it’s your kid who dies unnecessarily, the words of reassurance from government bureaucrats who make millions of dollars on vaccines ring hollow.

This was a really hard interview.

Much harder for George Watts Sr. who is such a gentle soul & so courageous in his efforts to honor his son's memory by speaking out about the deadly jabs. His son died of Covid vaccine induced myocarditis. Tonight at 9pm.https://t.co/v80ZCrq4lg pic.twitter.com/lXQnTWi8LV — Shannon Joy Bones (@ShannonJoyRadio) February 11, 2022

The FDA was forced to release Pfizer data recently, which they wanted to hang onto for the next 55 years, but they lost their bid to keep it a secret until we’re all dead.

Under the FDA’s proposed schedule – the agency pledges to release “a minimum” of 500 pages a month after the initial dump – the full trove might not be made public until the year 2097.

One of the stunning revelations in that data dump was that the FDA was paid $2.9 million in fees for the approval process for the Pfizer mRNA vaccine. These “fees” are highly controversial. What are the chances that the FDA would turn down almost $3 million from Big Pharma just because your kid might drop dead after using their product? Perhaps someone should launch a FOIA-backed inquiry into how many times the FDA has refused to approve a Big Pharma product after being paid millions to do so.

Project Veritas got an insider at the FDA to explain how the fees work and how it’s unethical to have the people who are supposed to evaluate a product for safety making money on it. FDA Executive Chris Cole said on hidden camera:

The drug companies, the food companies, the vaccine companies. So, they pay us hundreds of millions of dollars a year to hire and keep the reviewers to approve their products … Congress approved user fees for [the] FDA. Basically, we charge the industry millions of dollars in order to hire more drug reviewers and vaccine reviewers which will speed up the approval process. So, they [pharmaceutical companies] make more money …They [FDA] tone down the impact of the user fees on their operations because they know they’re dependent on the drug companies, and the vaccine companies, and these other companies for their agency to operate.

Cole said he knows the set-up is wrong, but resisters aren’t treated well within the FDA. “I don’t think there’s enough people saying — they’re, like, ‘Look, that’s fine, but that’s not right. So, we’re not going to charge that.’ You don’t want to be that person. You’re not going to have a long shelf life in the agency if you’re always that person.”

You can watch the hidden camera footage below.

As for the notice that is purported to be hanging in a pediatrician’s office in Virginia, we can’t confirm or debunk it as of now and can only wait and see if Jackson River Pediatric will respond to our inquiry. Chances are, they’re terrified because of what has happened to other doctors who have tried to go against the official narrative and have been de-platformed, maligned, or had their licenses suspended. Jackson River Pediatric could probably use some letters of support. Doing basic bloodwork and precautionary echocardiograms on kids who’ve been vaxxed seems like the smart and compassionate thing to do, based on the known heart-related damage that the vaccines can and have caused.