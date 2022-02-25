Did Trudeau Create a Dangerous Run on Canadian Banks by Freezing Protesters' Bank Accounts?

According to the Canadian financial blog Armstrong Economics, the emergency powers activated by Justin Trudeau to cripple the trucker protests have sparked panic among citizens, which could lead to a devastating financial crisis. On Feb. 14, Trudeau enacted the Emergencies Act, which enabled Canadian banks to freeze the assets of anyone who donated to protests against the vaccine mandates — without due process or any court action.

Trudeau then ordered the banks to unfreeze the accounts after the protesters had been cleared away. But what is reported to have happened after that is being ignored by the corporate press. Armstrong Economics says there was a stunning run on banks across Canada, as scared citizens are withdrawing their life savings and transferring it to foreign banks in the U.S. and elsewhere.

The sheer amount of money withdrawals from Canadian banks was massive. There appears to have been a 500% increase just in the previous 24 hours. This is the problem with politicians. They are simply UNQUALIFIED to make such decisions. They have no idea that freezing accounts will undermine the confidence in the banking system, Trudeau has created a very serious crisis and just rescinding his Emergency Act is not going to make it all better. Trudeau has driven a stake through the heart of the Canadian economy and that means that international capital will be skeptical about trusting Canada as long a Trudeau is in power.

Personal anecdotes responding to the Twitter thread below also show that Canadians are having trouble removing their money from the banks, and that the feeling at the banks is very strange. One user said, “The bank TD; told me to come back Monday, my Daily cash withdrawal was denied Friday. I have taken out larger amounts everyday.” Another said, “It is absolutely true. The lines were out the doors and a bank teller told me at one branch not to visit a specific branch because they had run out of funds that day. It’s very real. The energy inside the bank was clearly not good.”

One of the protesters whose accounts were frozen announced his intention to withdraw all of his money from the Canadian banking system. “My bank accounts have been unfrozen,” wrote Tom Marazzo. “Tomorrow I’ll close all of my BMO accounts after withdrawing my money.” Several people have responded that they are doing the same.

PJ Media reached out to Scotia Bank to ask if they have put a $2,000 limit on withdrawals, as is being reported by customers on Twitter but received no response by the time of publishing.

If this story is true, that Canadians are panicking and withdrawing all their money from Canadian banks, this is a huge story and one that the corporate media doesn’t seem interested in at all. There isn’t one story in any corporate press about any of this.

A post at The Last Refuge (which used to be The Conservative Treehouse) speculates that yes, it’s happening and the powers that be don’t want you to know about it.

If I was a betting person, I would bet half my stake that something very serious is happening in the background of the Canadian financial system, and it appears the leaders inside government, as well as leaders in the international financial community, are reacting and trying to keep things quiet.

The writer suggests that Trudeau’s heavy-handed approach to citizen control was a big mistake. He alerted the public to the power of the bankers and the bankers didn’t like that one bit.

These tools of citizen control are things well known to the central bankers and control agents of finance, but they are never spoken about in polite company – let alone publicized, promoted and openly bragged about. Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland essentially broke the financial code of Omerta, by highlighting how easy it is for government to seize your bank accounts, credit cards, retirement accounts, insurance, mortgages, loan access and cut you off from money.

Jordan Peterson, famed Canadian philosopher, says he’s been in contact with a “reliable source” in the Canadian military who advised him to take his money out of the Canadian banking system because the situation is “far worse” than anyone is being told.

Will the corporate press do its job and investigate this? If it’s true, this is a financial disaster that will push inflation even higher and could collapse the financial system in Canada. Where is the corporate media? They haven’t even run any “this isn’t happening” fact checks on this. That fact alone makes me nervous that it is happening and the radio silence is our biggest clue.