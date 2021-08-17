Another Democrat Caught Perpetrating a Hate Hoax for Sympathy

Yasmin Seweid, 18, said three men had called her a “terrorist”. She has been charged with filing a false report and obstructing governmental administration. She reportedly later admitted to police she had been out drinking and had made up the story as an excuse.

Neither did this one.

A Louisana college student admitted she made up reports of being attacked by two men, one she said was wearing a Donald Trump hat.

One of my favorite fake hate hoaxes was from a professor at Claremont McKenna College who, in an effort to whip up racial unrest, spray-painted a racial slur on her own car. That’s dedication.

Claremont McKenna College psychology professor Kerri Dunn, who had told police that her car was vandalized as she spoke at a March 9 forum on racism, was identified by two eyewitnesses as the person who damaged the auto, authorities said Wednesday.

These fake hate hoaxes are a predictable tool the left uses when things aren’t going their way. The latest example is from Tennessee’s vaccine chief Dr. Michelle Fiscus, who was fired due to controversial statements she made about minors getting vaccinated without their parents’ consent. Fiscus released an explanation of why she posted the statement, blaming a Tennessee law that allows minors to seek medical treatment without parental consent. The Tennessean reported her account:

On May 10, 2021, I copied and pasted the language provided to me into a memo that was distributed only to providers who were administering COVID-19 vaccines. A recipient of that memo was upset that, according to Tennessee Supreme Court case law, minors ages 14-17 years are able to receive medical care in Tennessee without parental consent and posted the memo to social media. Within days, legislators were contacting TDH asking questions about the memo with some interpreting it as an attempt to undermine parental authority.

After Fiscus posted guidance for minors to make an end-run around their parents in order to get the COVID vaccine, she faced severe backlash and eventual firing. That’s when the doctor apparently went for the hate hoax in order to garner sympathy for her cause. The Tennessean reported that Fiscus received a threatening package in the mail, a dog muzzle, that Fiscus said was intended to silence her from speaking out against vaccine hesitancy.

“She said, ‘whoever sent that must not know me very well. That’s for a beagle, but I’m a pit bull.'” Michelle Fiscus is “taking it in stride” and continuing to “speak truth” even after receiving the muzzle, he said.

Except the sender did know Fiscus intimately. She sent it to herself! While Fiscus went to lengths that included setting up a separate Amazon account to mail the item, she didn’t remember to use someone else’s credit card and instead used her own American Express. LOL.

Axios reported the results of the investigation into the “crime.”

The investigation concluded that “the results of this investigation that purchases from both Amazon accounts were charged to the same American Express credit card in the name of Dr. Michelle D. Fiscus.”

It’s too bad CNN didn’t investigate Fiscus’s claim before Anderson Cooper had her on his show. This interview is laughable— as most programming on CNN is.

Unbelievably, Fiscus still claims she didn’t do it. “Regarding the muzzle,” she wrote on Twitter, “I asked Homeland Security to investigate the origin…No, I didn’t send it to myself.”

Regarding the muzzle: I ASKED Homeland Security to investigate the origin. Just provided a redacted HS report by Axios Nashville. Report says a second account was made under my name from a phone in WA? Waiting on unredacted report. Hold tight. No, I didn't send it to myself. — Michelle Fiscus MD,FAAP (@drfixus) August 16, 2021

Fiscus is hysterically tweeting out her innocence and claiming that Homeland Security did not find that she sent it to herself, only that it was her credit card that was used to purchase the muzzle. But Homeland Security has closed the investigation saying, “There is no evidence to indicate that the dog muzzle was intended to threaten Dr. Fiscus.”

This story serves as a reminder to never believe dramatic tales told by Democrats until a formal investigation has been completed. You would think everyone had learned this after the Jussie Smollett kabuki theater we were all subjected to for months. At least the left is consistently predictable.