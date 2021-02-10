Lawyer Argues Before Judge as a Cat in Hilarious Zoom Fail

The pandemic has brought us many things but perhaps nothing as funny as Zoom cat. We’ve all been in some Zoom meeting fails since the lockdowns began but Texas lawyer Rod Ponton has topped them all. In a live hearing before a judge, Ponton’s Zoom filter was on showing him as a cat and he couldn’t turn it off. Hilarity ensued.

“Mr. Ponton,” said Judge Roy Ferguson. “I believe you have a filter turned on in the video settings.” Ponton then groaned and the cat looked away ashamedly. This is truly mind-blowing technology to watch the cat’s emotions mirror Pontons. But after struggling to remove the cat filter, Ponton, trying to be professional offered to go on even as a cat. “I’m prepared to go forward,” he said bravely. And then Ponton clarified hilariously, “I’m here live. I’m not a cat.”

The sad tale of Mr. Ponton’s Zoom troubles completely overshadowed impeachment arguments. I think it should signal to the Democrats that their Impeachment Part Deux debacle should come to a swift end. If a Zoom cat gets more interest than the trial of a former president, it’s time to wrap it up.

Even Judge Ferguson got in on the fun, tweeting out tips for lawyers using Zoom.

