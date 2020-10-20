[VIDEO] Trump Tweets Sky-High Footage of YUGE Rally Crowd in Arizona

The president tweeted out footage from Airforce One over Prescott, Arizona on Monday showing the world the massive crowd waiting to see him.

Just arriving in Prescott, what a crowd! I love Arizona!! pic.twitter.com/qssvOznppz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Joe Biden thinks the optics of six people sitting in giant circles is working for him. It’s a bold move, let’s see if it pays off. But I sure think momentum and energy are contagious and Biden doesn’t seem to have either.

If Donald Trump decided tomorrow that only a few people could come to see him speak and sit socially distanced in circles, 40,000 people would still show up to stand outside just to get a glimpse of the plane and tailgate with fellow patriots.

I just don’t see that kind of excitement with the Biden/Harris ticket, do you? Where are the superfans? Does he have any?

Look at this Biden golf cart parade with nine carts in comparison to one of the many Trump boat parades that happened this summer.

A golf cart rally in support of @JoeBiden has just gotten underway here in The Villages. pic.twitter.com/wF7sJZpGv6 — Robert Sherman (@RobertShermanTV) August 21, 2020

If you were looking for a way to get out while social distancing to support your favorite candidate, this is the way to do it. Have you seen any massive Biden boat parades? Me either.

Yet, we are supposed to believe that Biden is leading in all the polls.

Do you?

