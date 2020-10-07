Christopher Wray and FBI Under Fire for Excessive Redactions and Slow-Walking Release of Declassified Docs

FBI Director Christopher Wray is having a bad day. He’s trending on Twitter with rumors swirling that he’s going to resign or be fired sometime later today. He’s scheduled to have a press conference at 11:00 a.m. ET regarding a matter of “national security.” But until then, we can only guess what some of the fuss is about.

My money is on the criticism he’s getting for releasing documents to senators that are unreadable due to excessive redactions. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) went after him during an interview with ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ host Maria Bartiromo. “They’re on their second extension… I am not happy at all with Director Wray and the FBI,” said Johnson. “His job should be to restore the integrity and credibility of the FBI and the only way to do that is by exposure.”

Watch Johnson accuse Wray of hiding embarrassing facts from the public to protect the FBI’s reputation by showing the documents the Bureau produced that are completely covered by redactions.

Just look at the difference in material my committee received from the @USGSA vs. the @FBI. Does this make any sense? pic.twitter.com/ZMbF91QMLH — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) September 28, 2020

Johnson isn’t the only one complaining. Journalist John Solomon says Christopher Wray is slow-walking the documents to cover up the FBI’s involvement in helping Hillary Clinton do her dirty work. “Chris Wray’s FBI has slow-walked every piece of evidence of wrongdoing that the FBI made,” he said. “Today we know that the FBI not only participated in an investigation on false grounds, they furthered a political dirty trick that Hillary Clinton started and they knew she had started it and they went along with it.”

Travesty Of Justice: @JSolomonReports says Christopher Wray is slow walking Obamagate information in order to cover for the FBI’s role in furthering Hillary Clinton’s plot to take down @realDonaldTrump. #AmericaFirst #MAGA #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/JWPI99zo5Y — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) September 30, 2020

What will Wray say today after this terrible weekend he just had? If he isn’t resigning, I predict he will be making some new allegation against the administration to deflect and distract from the absolute clown show going on in the intelligence community. If those documents don’t start flowing now—after the president has ordered it without the ridiculous redactions—heads should roll.

I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions! https://t.co/GgnHh9GOiq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

The CIA is also under fire for the exact same problem of hiding documents through redactions or slow-walking requests. What are they hiding? And why does Gina Haspel still have a job?

The Federalist reported:

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Gina Haspel is personally blocking the declassification and release of key Russiagate documents in the hopes that President Donald Trump will lose his re-election bid, multiple senior U.S. officials told The Federalist. The officials said Haspel, who served under former CIA Director John Brennan as the spy agency’s station chief in London in 2016 and 2017, is concerned that the declassification and release of documents detailing what the CIA was doing during the 2016 election and the 2017 transition could embarrass the CIA and potentially even implicate Haspel herself. “Haspel and [FBI Director Christopher] Wray both want Trump to lose, because it’s the only chance they have of keeping their jobs,” one senior intelligence official told The Federalist. “They’re banking on Biden winning and keeping them where they are.”

Today is going to be an exciting day one way or the other. Buckle up.

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can continue telling the truth about the 2020 election? Join PJ Media VIP TODAY and use the promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25% off your VIP membership.