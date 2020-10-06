Classroom Indoctrination Alert: Mom Records Teacher Silencing 10-Year-Old Son Who Supported Trump

If you aren’t monitoring your child’s online classes, you’re nuts. A teacher at Perry G. Keithley Middle School in Tacoma, Washington, kicked a 10-year-old child off his classroom chat for answering the question, “Who do you admire and why?” with Donald Trump.

The child responded to the question with this statement: “I admire Donald J. Trump because he is making America great again and because he is the best president the United States of America could ever, ever have. And he built the wall so terrorists couldn’t come into in [sic] the U.S. Trump is the best person in the world. And that’s why I had admire him.”

The teacher, Brendan Stanton, not only deleted the comment out of the chat but spent time berating the child for choosing Trump. “The example that was shared in the chat, which I went ahead and erased for us, was not appropriate, right?” Stanton said. “Especially as that individual has created so much division and hatred between people and specifically spoken hatred to many different individuals, OK?” Stanton went on to say Trump “has spoken hate to many individuals and I don’t think is an appropriate example for a role model that we should be admiring.”

Tucker Carlson had the story and played the recording.

Video shows a middle school teacher scold a 10-year-old for admiring Trump. Audio proves the teacher misled the mom when she complained. Here's my latest with #TuckerCarlsonTonight. pic.twitter.com/xf59LkQ697 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 6, 2020

When the child’s mother, Elsy Kusander, confronted the teacher, he tried to lie about it, not knowing she had a recording. Stanton tried to tell Kusander that the assignment was to name a computer programmer that the children admired. After he found out there was a recording showing that he lied, Stanton began to change his story, Fox News reported.

“I do apologize if my words were not perfect at the time,” he told her. “If I used … if I said that Trump was ‘hateful and divisive,’ that may have been what I used at the time, but my purpose was in bringing us back to the conversation of computer scientists and the positive role that they’ve played in our history.”

The school does not appear to have disciplined the teacher nor to have responded to requests for comment from the press. Administrators offered Kusander the option to have her son put in a different class.

“I don’t have anything personal against him [Stanton],” she told Fox News. “I just want my kid to understand that people can have different opinions but that doesn’t mean we always fight but we have to stand up for what we believe,” she said.

Fighting classroom indoctrination takes doing exactly what this mother did and getting it on tape. Without that, school officials will cover up and lie every time to protect their interests. Having recordings is the only way to catch them and hold them accountable.

The middle school’s phone is now disconnected and the superintendent’s office line is ringing busy. PJM reached out to the district for comment but as of publishing has not received a response. If we get one we will update.