Ohio Woman Arrested and Tased For Not Wearing a Mask at Son's Outdoor Football Game

Alecia Kitts traveled to see her son play football in Logan, Ohio. Footage shows her seated with her family at the proper social distance from other families without a mask on. A police officer approached her and arrested her. After she struggled and resisted arrest, the officer in the video tased her into submission in front of children.
One witness, according to the Ohio Star, said that a child sitting on the metal bleachers got shocked when the charge traveled through the metal.
According to Tiffany Kennedy, the woman who shot the above video, Kitts had not been warned for not wearing a mask prior to the officer approaching her. Kennedy also said that Kitts has asthma and that’s why she was not wearing a mask.
“There is no reason to tase someone and arrest them for not wearing a mask,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy also pointed out the female officer who is shown running toward the Logan officer and Kitts at the end of the video was not wearing a mask – pulling one out of her pocket as she was in pursuit.
“Alecia’s mom said that when the officer tased her, the current went through the bleachers and zapped the kid sitting there too.”
Kitts appears to be socially distanced from others in the crowd and sitting with her family. “There were only 25 or 30 fans from our town on our side,” said Kennedy.
Only in LOGAN OHIO does a person get TASED AND ARRESTED for not wearing a freaking MASK Here u can also see very clearly that NEITHER of these cops even had a mask on, yet they’re arresting this girl for not wearing a mask 😳🙄 TURN VOLUME UP 👮♀️ Police brutality at its finest