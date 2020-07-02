Epstein Madam Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested, Charged with Sex Trafficking of Children

Ghislaine Maxwell, longtime girlfriend and alleged “madam” for Jeffrey Epstein (who didn’t kill himself) has been arrested by the FBI at a luxurious estate in New Hampshire on charges of conspiracy, sex trafficking of minor children, and perjury. She is said to be under suicide watch and we all hope it goes better than that time her boyfriend was in a similar situation.

Maxwell is alleged to have been involved in Epstein’s giving “sexualized massages” to minors that led to rape, according to officials. Maxwell is also accused of lying repeatedly under oath to law enforcement. The press conference details Maxwell’s role as a “procurement” specialist who groomed young minor girls to trust her before she handed them over to Epstein for sexual abuse. The abuse, authorities say, took place at several residences of Epstein’s and Maxwell’s, including her property in London.

Authorities have been after the billionaire’s international pedophile ring for years. Powerful and wealthy people have been caught up in Epstein’s operation, including Prince Andrew who was photographed and videoed with Epstein and underage girls.

Epstein’s famous plane, the Lolita Express, shuttled the rich and famous to his island in the Pacific for clandestine activity with underage girls. Maxwell is believed to have been involved up to her eyeballs in it and will now finally face justice … if she survives that long.

When they say #GhislaineMaxwell is on “Suicide Watch” I hope, unlike #Epstein, this doesn’t mean they watch them “commit” suicide Her victims deserve to see justice finally delivered And everyone of her rich & powerful “clients” needs their day in courtpic.twitter.com/Q0K4mTrrYR — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) July 2, 2020

The list of Epstein’s clients went largely unexplored after his death, though Bill and Hillary Clinton’s names appeared on his manifest for the Lolita Express on many occasions. Maxwell was well-known to the Clintons and was even at Chelsea’s wedding.

Here’s #GhislaineMaxwell at Chelsea Clinton’s wedding. Was she prospecting there for underage recruits, or was she invited because of previous favors extended to the bride’s father? pic.twitter.com/Xqb57E0mWX — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 2, 2020

Maxwell, daughter of deceased media mogul and English politician Robert Maxwell, has been a jet-setting socialite mixing with the most powerful and famous people in the world. Many of them must be sweating bullets right now. Sarah Ransome, one of Epstein’s alleged victims, told CBS that Maxwell was a predator. The Epoch Times reported her testimony.

Sarah Ransome, an alleged victim of Epstein and Maxwell, stated in an interview that she was taken to Epstein’s island in the Caribbean, accusing Epstein of raping her. She said Maxwell was involved in the ordeal. “I wanted to see him held accountable. I have faith that maybe I’ll get another day in court where I can face my co-conspirators, the people that helped Jeffrey rape me every day,” Ransome told CBS News in May. She accused Maxwell of bringing girls to the island for Epstein to assault. “Ghislaine knew exactly what she was doing. She knew that every time she called me, I was going to be raped. Every time. Sarah Kellen knew for every girl that she organized to go on that island or to be picked up by a car to go to the New York mansion, she knew that these girls were there to be raped repeatedly. She’s going to rot in hell, definitely,” she added.

Will this arrest in the global pedophile scandal of the century actually make it to trial? Will Maxwell sing like a bird and reveal the client list we’ve all been waiting for? Only time will tell, but I’d like to suggest a 24-hour live streaming feed from Maxwell’s cell that the public can monitor instead of leaving it up to sleepy guards this time.