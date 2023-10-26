BOMBSHELL: Biden Bribery Allegations Credible, Former Prosecutor Confirms

The House Oversight Committee has been uncovering a trove of evidence against Joe Biden over the past few months, and, like clockwork, Democrats have consistently sought to downplay that evidence. For example, earlier this year we learned that an unclassified FBI document, form FD-1023, detailed how Joe Biden and his son Hunter “coerced” Burisma co-founder and CEO Mykola Zlochevsky to pay them a $10 million bribe. In return, Joe pressured the Ukrainian government to fire Viktor Shokin, the man who was investigating the company for corruption.

In response to this evidence, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, claimed in a statement that the “secondhand claims recorded in the Form 1023” had “already been investigated and dismissed by the Trump DOJ.”

This was completely false, and the House Oversight Committee is now accusing Raskin of making a false statement about the credibility of the FD-1023 form.

“Former U.S. Attorney Scott Brady’s testimony CONFIRMS Ranking Member Raskin LIED about the FBI’s Biden Bribery Record,” the House Oversight Committee said in a post on X/Twitter. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office uncovered enough indicia of credibility of the evidence and recommended further investigative steps to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware.”

Former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania Scott Brady recently testified before the House Judiciary Committee and confirmed that the allegations of bribery against President Joe Biden were credible and warranted a Grand Jury Investigation that, as you already know, never happened.

“My understanding of Mr. Raskin’s public statements is that, based on the determination that I and my team found the allegations in the 1023 not credible or other information not credible, we did not escalate the assessment to a limited or full investigation,” Brady said in a statement. “That’s not true.”

“A confidential human source in a previous 1023 had identified an interaction with a Ukrainian national who discussed — it wasn’t the focus of that 1023 from several years prior but had made reference to Hunter Biden serving on the board of Burisma,” Brady testified before the committee. “At my direction, we asked the FBI to re-interview the CHS. And, again, in the previous 1023, it wasn’t really the focus of the information that was being provided to the FBI. It was just one sentence. And so we said, ‘We need to understand what this is or is not, so can you please re-interview him or her,’ which they did, and that then resulted in the January 2020, 1023.”

Brady was given the job of vetting the allegations in the FD-1023 and testified that he found them credible and worth further investigation. “What we were able to identify, we found that it was consistent. And so we felt that there were sufficient indicia of credibility in this 1023 to pass it on to an office that had a predicated grand jury investigation,” Brady testified.

Raskin’s efforts to play defense for Joe Biden were clearly based on lies. The allegations against Biden were indeed credible, yet Biden was protected by the FBI, which didn’t investigate the allegations further.