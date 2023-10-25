Fourth Time’s the Charm in the Speaker Vote?

We have a fourth speaker nominee from the House Republicans, and the GOP seems quite confident about this one.

Fox News reported House Republicans were “jubilant” after GOP Conference Vice Chair Mike Johnson, (R-La.) became the latest speaker-designate Tuesday evening. The previous designate, Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) lasted mere hours after it became clear that there were too many who weren’t going to support him in a full House vote.

According to the report, the jubilant attitude is actually justified, because “GOP lawmakers insisted that their conference is finally on the same page and ready to unite under Johnson’s leadership.” Johnson previously came in second place after Emmer.

A full House vote is expected on Wednesday sometime after noon, and at the moment, it does appear Johnson has a decent shot.

“I think it was important to make sure that we got the right person for the American people,” Rep. Michael Cloud, (R-Texas) told Fox News Digital.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) also backed Johnson.

“Mike is honest, hardworking, and principled — he is a great man and will make a great speaker. I look forward to continuing to work with my good friend to get this country back on track and deliver results for American families who deserve better from Washington,” he said in a statement.

The drama over the speakership has lasted for weeks, and at the moment, this might put an end to the division among the GOP and get the House back in business. This is a significant difference from the results of the previous vote in which Emmer came out on top. His socially liberal votes and lack of support for Donald Trump were immediately problematic upon his victory in the caucus vote, and he dropped out once it was clear he wouldn’t get the votes on the floor.

Republicans, clearly not wanting to go through another embarrassment like that again, held a roll call vote to determine if Johnson would get any opposition on the House floor. According to the report, no one voted no, and just a few voted present.

There is, however, a small hiccup. An estimated 19 Republicans were missing from that roll call — which certainly could be a problem. However, some are confident that this won’t be an issue.

“All the different factions came together,” Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.) told Fox News Digital. “And we’re confident that the members who weren’t here will recognize the unity that we have [and the] importance of the mission ahead.”