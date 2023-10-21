Can This Man Unite the GOP and Become Speaker?

Honestly, I’ve confidence in the House GOP over this House speaker debacle. This is no time for Republican infighting, and yet, as things are going crazy around the world, they can’t even elect a House Speaker. It’s embarrassing, and the Democrats are relishing every moment.

Thanks a lot, Matt Gaetz.

On Friday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) failed on his third attempt to win the speakership, losing more votes, making it clear that victory for him wasn’t possible. It was a disappointing result, but it’s time to move on.

Now, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) has decided to give it a go and will attempt to secure his party’s nomination in a closed-door GOP conference vote, which is expected to take place on Monday.

“Tonight, I am announcing my candidacy for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives,” Donalds wrote in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “My sole focus will be securing our border, funding our government responsibly, advancing a conservative vision for the House of Representatives and the American people, and expanding our Republican Majority.”

“As a member of this conference, I’ve seen firsthand the devotion of my colleagues to improving the lives of their constituents and the future of America,” he continued. “We come from different walks of life but share the common pursuit of a more perfect union. As speaker, every voice in our conference will have a seat at the table to ensure our unity and consensus on the legislative battles we face.”

“Under my leadership, the House will lead the charge to advance a simple objective: put the American people first, keep them safe, and make their lives easier. Titles aren’t given. They’re earned.”

Donalds also noted the historic nature of his potentially being elected speaker.

“I look forward to securing the votes of a majority of my Republican colleagues to become the first African-American speaker, the first speaker from the great state of Florida, and the next speaker of the 118th Congress.”

For sure, Hakeem Jeffries was chosen as the Democrat leader in the House with the hope that he’d eventually become the first black speaker. It certainly would be interesting for the GOP to elect the first African-American Speaker of the House. While Republicans aren’t as obsessed with identity the way Democrats are, I can’t help but be amused by the thought of Democrats going crazy seeing the first black Speaker being a Republican.

“We’re going to have to solve this race quickly,” Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) told Florida Politics. “I’ve served with Byron, he’s a conservative champion, and I hope my colleagues will consider his name as we look for a way forward. It’s about time Florida had a seat at the table.”

Buchanan had voted for Donalds in the second and third ballots when Jordan was the candidate earlier this week.

Donalds has some competition; Majority Whip Tom Emmer, and U.S. Reps. Austin Scott (R-Ga.), Jack Bergman (R-Mich.), Kevin Hern (R-Okla.) Mike Johnson (R-La.), and Mark Green (R-Tenn.) are all reportedly running as well.

Donalds is a supporter of Trump and has a 96% lifetime conservative rating from Heritage Action for America.