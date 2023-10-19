Is Donald Trump Surging Against Biden?

For a long time now, there have been loud voices within the Republican Party insisting that Donald Trump cannot win the 2024 election. Honestly, there were times when I believed it. He comes into this election with a lot of baggage, and, unfair as it may be, his legal issues are an unfortunate distraction. But there are also signs that Democrats clearly are terrified that he can win the election, and if there’s anything the past few weeks have shown it’s that Democrats have every reason to be afraid.

Trump is the undisputed frontrunner for the GOP nomination, and while it’s true that anything can happen to change the dynamics of the GOP primary, it seems very likely he’ll be the nominee. Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s numbers have become very bad and he’s ceded the advantage on virtually every issue to Trump and the Republicans. As a result, there are growing calls for him to bow out of the race. On top of all the other problems facing Americans, the progress made against radical Islam under Trump has virtually been erased under Biden, and the war in Israel has exposed the twisted priorities of his administration, which has appeased Iran at huge cost to American taxpayers and our ally Israel.

With all of that going against him, it’s no wonder Joe Biden’s approval ratings are in the toilet. In fact, they’ve reached new lows according to a new CNBC poll, and things look really great for Donald Trump now.

And yes, one could easily point to general election match-up polls—some of which show Trump ahead, others with Biden ahead, and some showing an even race—and claim that Trump and Biden are running neck-and-neck, but that would be missing something. The fact is, Trump appears to be surging.

The latest Morning Consult-Bloomberg News poll shows Trump leading with registered voters in five of the seven battleground states that will decide the 2024 presidential election. Trump leads Biden in Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, while they’re tied in Michigan and Biden only leads in Nevada. With all other states staying the same as they were in 2020, Trump would win the presidency in 2024 with 291 Electoral College votes to Joe Biden’s 247.

But this is just one poll, right? Wrong. Last month, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Trump with a slight advantage in the seven battleground states that played a decisive role in the 2020 presidential election: Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Nevada, and Michigan. In these states, Trump enjoys 41% support, while Biden has 35%, with 24% of voters yet to make up their minds.

Recent polling from The Daily Telegraph shows Trump beating Biden in most of the battleground states as well, and an Emerson College poll shows Trump ahead in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. These are the polls that matter much more than national polls, and they’re all trending in Trump’s favor. It sure looks like Trump is surging to me.

There’s a reason why Joe Biden has been abusing the justice system to go after Trump. Democrats have seen the writing on the wall. They know that Biden is a weak incumbent and that Americans can easily compare the malaise they’re experiencing now to the prosperity and peace that we had under Trump.

And if they want to get rid of Joe Biden, they’re running out of time.