Is Biden’s Classified Docs Scandal Connected to the Biden Family Business?

When Joe Biden left the vice presidency in 2017, he took with him several boxes of documents that contained classified documents. At no point did Biden have the authority to declassify the documents, and the seriousness of the situation was made worse by the apparent cover-up by the White House. Originally, we were told the documents were found in early November 2022, before the midterms, but we didn’t learn about them until after the new year. Last week, we learned that the White House appeared to know about the classified documents at the Penn Biden Center as early as March 2021.

Now the House Oversight Committee has new concerns about the classified documents, and committee chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) has written another letter to Special Counsel Robert Hur regarding the documents. Specifically, the letter inquires as to whether any of the documents were related to the countries the Biden family was doing business with.

“The Committee has developed significant evidence regarding President Biden’s retention of classified materials at Penn Biden Center. Witness testimony, emails, and text messages establish there were at least five current and former White House employees who coordinated accessing boxes, which contained classified documents, between 2021 and October 2022,” Comer wrote in his letter, dated Monday. “The Committee is concerned as to why President Biden has not been fully transparent about the White House’s involvement in accessing these materials prior to November 2, 2022. As such, we requested certain documents and transcribed interviews from the White House. Recent reports indicate you recently interviewed President Biden and other individuals involved in this matter, and the Committee now seeks information from your office to further our investigation.”

Comer added, “If any of the classified documents mishandled by President Biden involved countries or individuals that had financial dealings with Biden family members or their related companies, the Committee needs access to that information to evaluate whether our national security has been compromised.”

This is an interesting development, especially since evidence has already suggested that Hunter Biden was using classified information in his business dealings. In addition to documents being kept at the Penn Biden Center, Joe Biden also kept classified documents in boxes in his garage in Wilmington, Del., while his crackhead son Hunter Biden was living there. Earlier this year, we had evidence that suggests Hunter Biden had access to these documents and was using them for his business ventures. Reports at the time suggested some of the classified documents were related to Ukraine, and, in an email to his former business partner Devon Archer, Hunter cited 22 detailed points with “research” regarding Ukraine — much of which was information he likely wouldn’t have known about had he not had access to classified information.

