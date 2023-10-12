White House Cover-Up of Biden Classified Docs Scandal Worse Than Previously Thought

The White House cover-up of Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents is worse than we previously thought. On Nov. 2, 2022, classified documents were found in his private office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., and then more were found at his Wilmington, Del., home. However, the public wasn’t told about it until January, well after the midterm elections, indicating there’d been a cover-up.

But it turns out that the documents were likely discovered well before November 2022, and White House employees may have been accessing the documents as early as March 2021.

“We have discovered new information about the number of White House employees involved in President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents,” the Oversight Committee said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“President Biden’s attorney stated that the discovery of classified documents at Penn Biden Center occurred on November 2, 2022,” the committee continued. “Our Committee has developed evidence showing the timeline of relevant events began in 2021 and involved at least five White House employees. President Biden and his legal team omitted months of communications, planning, and coordinating among multiple White House officials, a former VP staffer, Penn Biden Center employees, and President Biden’s personal attorneys to retrieve the boxes containing classified materials.”

Why is this important? Well, as the committee explains, “There is no reasonable explanation as to why this many White House employees and lawyers were so concerned with retrieving boxes they reportedly believed contained only personal documents and materials.”

Now the committee wants to interview both former and current White House officials as part of its investigation. In a letter to White House counsel Edward Siskel, committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) notes that on March 18, 2021, senior White House aide Annie Tomasini “[took] inventory of President Biden’s documents and materials” at the Penn Biden Center. Other witnesses said that on Oct. 13, 2022, Ashley Williams, deputy director of Oval Office Operations, removed “a few” of the boxes. On five other occasions between March 2021 and the middle of October 2022, White House employees went to the Penn Biden Center to take inventory and remove materials.

The White House has been caught lying in connection to this scandal for months. Earlier this year, the White House falsely claimed a search of Joe Biden’s home had been completed already when in fact, searches were still underway. It was also revealed that, despite repeatedly claiming to have been fully cooperating with the investigation, Biden didn’t originally cooperate and opposed having the Department of Justice search his home.

The media has long sought to put distance between Trump’s mishandling of classified documents and Joe Biden’s. However, we learned that Biden was keeping the classified documents in boxes in his garage in Wilmington, Del., while his crackhead son Hunter Biden was living there. There is evidence that suggests that Hunter Biden had access to these documents and was using them for his business ventures. Among the classified documents found at his home were some relating to Ukraine, and in an email to his former business partner Devon Archer, Hunter cited 22 detailed points with “research” regarding Ukraine — much of which was information he likely wouldn’t have known about had he not had access to classified information.

