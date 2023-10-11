Biden’s Border Crisis May Doom Him and His Party in 2024

Even before taking office, Joe Biden laid down the welcome mat for illegal aliens, creating a historic border crisis. Now his administration is allegedly going to start deporting Venezuelan immigrants, and even construct more border wall. What changed? After all, while running for president, Joe Biden specifically vowed that not another foot of border wall would be constructed on his watch.

Why is this happening? Well, for starters, Democrats in sanctuary cities and states that are getting bombarded with illegal immigrants are blasting the Biden administration. In addition to not having the resources to handle the immigrants, they’re also struggling to deal with the increase in crime.

Then there’s recent polling, which shows that the issue of immigration is hurting Joe Biden and the Democrats badly. Voters want border security and overwhelmingly trust Republicans on the issue, not Democrats. A Harvard-Harris poll also found that a majority of voters believe the southern border is ”largely open and laws are unenforced.” A whopping 71% say that illegal immigration is getting worse under Biden — including 74% of independents.

A new I&I/TIPP poll confirms that Americans are increasingly angry over the border crisis, and this could be a major problem for Biden and the Democrats in 2024. According to the survey, 72% of Americans viewed the situation at the U.S. southern border with Mexico as either a “crisis” or a “major problem,” while only 22% considered it a minor problem or not a problem. Another 6% were “unsure.”

As you might expect, Republicans were the most concerned about the situation, with 88% viewing it as a crisis or major problem, and just 10% dismissing it as a minor or nonexistent issue. Independents followed at 64% vs. 25%. Even a sizable majority of Democrats, 62%, perceive it as a crisis or a major problem compared to 32% who did not.

Here’s where things get really bad for Joe Biden. When asked, “To what extent do you believe the Biden administration’s policies are responsible for the current situation at the Southern border?” 63% said Biden was either “very responsible” (40%) or “somewhat responsible (23%), compared to 28% who said he’s “not very responsible” (18%) or “not at all responsible” (10%). Only 9% were unsure.

The numbers look even worse for Biden when you break it down by party affiliation. A whopping 88% of Republicans blame Biden for the crisis, while only a plurality of Democrats (47%) see Biden as blameless for the border crisis, compared to 42% of Democrats who say he’s responsible for it. However, 61% of Independents consider Biden responsible for the crisis, compared to just 24% who don’t. Further, majorities of whites (67%), Hispanics (61%), and blacks (53%) see Biden as responsible for the situation at the border.

“This poses a significant political problem for Biden’s 2024 presidential run,” Jerry Glaser of TIPP Insights writes. “It’s clear from the I&I/TIPP data that most voters see immigration as a serious problem, and blame Biden for making it worse.”