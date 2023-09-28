WATCH: The Joe Biden Impeachment Inquiry

On Thursday, the House Oversight Committee hearing began its impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden over his abuse of his public office for the financial gain of him and his family.

Advertisement

According to the House Oversight Committee, the hearing on “The Basis for an Impeachment Inquiry of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.” will present overwhelming evidence that Joe Biden “lied to the American people about his knowledge of and participation in his family’s corrupt international and domestic business schemes.”

The committee has uncovered a trove of evidence since launching its investigation back in January, including financial records showing that the Bidens and their associates created over 20 shell companies to launder more than $24 million in payments from foreign entities, including China.

“For years, President Biden has lied to the American people about his knowledge of and participation in his family’s corrupt business schemes,” Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said in his opening remarks. “At least ten times, Joe Biden lied to the American people that he never spoke to his family about their business dealings. He lied by telling the American people that there was an ‘absolute wall’ between his official government duties and his personal life.”

“Let’s be clear: there was no wall,” Comer continued. “The door was wide open to those who purchased what a business associate described as ‘The Biden Brand.’”

“Evidence reveals that then-Vice President Joe Biden spoke, dined, and developed relationships with his family’s foreign business targets. These business targets include foreign oligarchs who sent millions of dollars to his family. It also includes a Chinese national who wired a quarter of a million dollars to his son,” Comer added. “Joe Biden also lied to the American people about his family making money in China. He has continued to lie about it even when the House Oversight Committee uncovered bank wires revealing how the Bidens received millions from Chinese companies with significant ties to the Chinese intelligence and the Chinese Communist Party.”

Advertisement

At least nine members of the Biden family participated in or benefitted from these schemes. What was the product they were selling to make over $24 million dollars between 2014 and 2019? The only thing of value they had was Joe Biden and his political influence.

“Joe Biden is ‘The Brand,’” Comer continued. “And Joe Biden showed up at least two dozen times with business targets and associates sending signals of access, influence, and power to those prepared to pay for it.”

You can watch the hearing live here: