BREAKING: Democrat U.S. Senator Indicted on Federal Bribery Charges

Over the years, multiple scandals have cast a dark cloud over Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey. Not only had he managed to avoid accountability, but he was reelected multiple times as well. But it appears that his luck may have finally run out, as he has been indicted on federal bribery charges, according to a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) Friday morning.

Advertisement

“A press event will be held today at 11:00 a.m. to announce the unsealing of an indictment charging Robert Menendez, U.S. Senator from New Jersey, and his wife, Nadine Menendez, with bribery offenses in connection with their corrupt relationship with three New Jersey businessmen,” the post read.

Menendez has been under federal investigation since October 2022.

According to a report from NBC News, Sen. Menendez and his wife received $400,000 in gold bars from Fred Daibes, a New Jersey developer, in exchange for the senator interfering with a Justice Department investigation of Daibes when he was facing federal bank fraud charges.

Investigators want to know if Menendez offered to contact the Justice Department to try to help that man who was accused of banking crimes. Those questions are now before a federal grand jury in Manhattan that is considering whether to hand up corruption charges against the senior senator from New Jersey. Sources say witnesses are now testifying before that federal grand jury. Part of the investigation centers on the senator’s ties to Fred Daibes, a New Jersey developer and one-time bank chairman. Officials with the FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation want to know if Daibes or his associates gave gold bars to the senator’s wife, Nadine Arslanian — gold bars worth as much as $400,000.

Advertisement

In 2012, Menendez was accused of having sex with underage prostitutes in the Dominican Republic. While the media has sought to discredit these claims, federal prosecutors still believe that Menendez may be guilty. In 2015, Menendez was indicted on corruption charges. Though he resigned as ranking member of the Foreign Relations Committee, he did not resign from the U.S. Senate. His trial ended in a mistrial, and he was reelected to another six-year term in 2018.

Flashback: 17 Democrats Who Weren’t Held Accountable for Scandals by Their Constituents

Menendez is the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Once again under indictment, he must resign as chairman of the committee under Senate Democratic Caucus rules.

Menendez is up for reelection in 2024, though he has yet to officially declare his candidacy.