Biden’s Secretary of Education’s Attitude Towards Parents Ought to Terrify You

It never ceases to amaze me how radical Democrats have made assaulting parental rights a key platform position, but that appears to be the case. The election of Glenn Youngkin as governor of Virginia should have been a warning sign to Democrats that preserving parental rights is an issue that transcends party loyalty, but instead, they repeatedly double down.

Earlier this year, when Joe Biden was giving remarks honoring the Council of Chief State School Officers’ 2023 Teacher of the Year, Rebecka Peterson, Biden expressed support for her creed that “There’s no such thing as someone else’s child,” before adding, “No such thing as someone else’s child. Our nation’s children are all our children.”

It wasn’t exactly a surprising sentiment from Biden, considering that his Department of Justice targeted parents expressing concern about dangerous and inappropriate curricula at school board meetings, treating them as domestic terrorists and falsely accusing them of threatening and harassing teachers. Attorney General Merrick Garland even authorized the FBI to investigate these protesting parents.

Make no mistake: The next presidential election will be consequential for a number of reasons, including the determination of what rights parents will ultimately have in raising their children. This week, Miguel Cardona, Joe Biden’s secretary of Education, sat down for an interview with the Associated Press and dismissed concerns from parents who are bothered by the radical ideas they are being taught in schools and the efforts to conceal their agenda from them.

In response to a question about “attacks” on public education, Cardona suggested that they were not only unprecedented but unwarranted.

“There was civility, we could disagree, we could have healthy conversations around what’s best for kids,” Cardona claimed. “I respect differences of opinion. I don’t have too much respect for people that are misbehaving in public and acting like they know what’s right for kids.”

So there it is. If you are concerned about the garbage being taught to your child, you don’t know what’s right for them. And who knows better what’s right for children? LGBTQ activists who go topless on the White House grounds? Drag queens who dance provocatively in front of children? Teachers who insist on pornographic books being available in school libraries?

I don’t doubt that Democrats think all of the above, but most importantly, they believe the state knows better than parents. We’ve already seen school districts across the nation deliberately withholding information about gender-transitioning children from parents, and elected Democrats in various states chipping away at the rights of parents, such as Gov. Gavin Newsom in California. In 2021, he signed two bills into law allowing minors to conceal abortions and transgender “treatments” and procedures from their parents, and has been trampling on parental rights ever since. Earlier this year, the Washington state legislature approved a bill granting the state authority to offer “shelter” to minors who seek abortions or transgender procedures against their parent’s wishes, essentially establishing state-sanctioned kidnapping. The Biden administration has never, and won’t ever, fight these efforts because they also believe the state knows better than parents. It’s George Orwell’s 1984 in real life.