Will Joe Biden Pardon Hunter If He’s Found Guilty?

When Hunter Biden’s plea deal fell apart, it certainly raised the possibility of his going to trial and actually facing consequences for his criminal behavior. But was Hunter ever actually at risk of being put on trial? Soon after the deal fell apart, U.S. Attorney David Weiss moved to dismiss the charges in order to refile them in a more friendly jurisdiction. And then Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Weiss as Special Counsel in the case.

The fix was always in to protect Hunter.

So it was somewhat surprising when Special Counsel Weiss sought an indictment of Hunter on three counts related to his gun charge and when a grand jury did, in fact, indict him.

But let’s be honest, folks; Weiss was not only responsible for Hunter Biden’s absurd plea deal but also for the effort to move the case to a more friendly jurisdiction. Weiss isn’t prosecuting Hunter Biden; he’s trying to protect him or at the very least protect Joe Biden. Hunter has been indicted on charges that aren’t directly connected to his father and the influence-peddling scandal that the House Oversight Committee is investigating.

How convenient, right?

Many on the right are suspicious of these indictments, as they should be. “Weiss is protecting President Biden,” explains Mike Davis, a former law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch. “Indeed, where are Hunter’s charges related to foreign corruption, acting as an unregistered foreign agent, tax evasion, wire fraud, and other criminal charges that could implicate President Biden?”

The indictments give Weiss the opportunity to appear to be treating Hunter Biden fairly, but make no mistake about it, we’re about to get into a waiting game. In the event that Hunter Biden is actually convicted on the gun charges (a premise I am by no means convinced will happen) a presidential pardon may be the only way Hunter Biden won’t get any prison time.

So we can expect all sorts of maneuvers to push this trial as far out as possible and to make it last as long as possible, past the 2024 presidential election. Make no mistake about it; Joe Biden can’t pardon Hunter before then.

Of course, the White House still insists that Joe Biden won’t pardon his son.

“Would the President pardon or commute his son if he’s convicted?” a reporter asked this week during the White House press briefing.

“So I’ve answered this question before,” an annoyed Karine Jean-Pierre responded. “It was asked of me not too long ago, a couple of weeks ago. And I was very clear, and I said no.”

But let’s get serious here. If Hunter Biden actually does stand trial and gets convicted, he faces as much as 10 years in prison. Joe Biden is not going to let his son rot in prison for a decade, or even a year for that matter. The White House is never going to admit that Hunter could be pardoned now. It will express confidence and faith in the system, and regardless of the outcome of the 2024 election, Hunter will be a free man soon after. The trial (if there actually is one) will be a huge waste of time.

It’s inevitable.