Democrat Hypocrisy Wears a Hoodie and Shorts Now

Let’s face it: Democrats are notorious hypocrites.

On Sunday, we learned that Democrats in the U.S. Senate have decided to change the dress code. The new code states that senators can wear whatever they want.

“Senators are able to choose what they wear on the Senate floor,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a statement. Previously, they were required to wear coats and ties, if they were men, and business attire if they were women. Schumer did note that he intends to continue wearing a suit.

Why did Schumer do this, and why now?

It’s obvious, isn’t it? Since his return to the Senate, John Fetterman (D-Pa.) has been known to show up in hoodies and shorts, in direct violation of the Senate dress code. Apparently, Democrats felt it was easier to just change the dress code to accommodate their slob of a senator, rather than tell him to dress the part. This is so typical of the Democrat mindset, as they often feel that when someone can’t meet established standards, whether it be academic standards in education or physical standards for the military, then the solution is to lower the standards.

Related: Fetterman Won’t ‘Suit up’ and It’s an Insult

“So let me get this straight. The entire senate is jettisoning its storied history and debasing itself before the world to accommodate the slovenliness of one man, John Fetterman?” asks Trump advisor Stephen Miller. That appears to be the case.

But the important question Miller asks is, “Will a single Senator object to this humiliation?”

I can’t wait to find out. But here’s what makes the rule change even worse. While senators are no longer required to dress respectfully on the Senate floor, anyone else is still required to dress appropriately, including staff members. Rules for thee, not for me. This is what we’ve come to expect from the Democrats.

Remember, they push for the most depraved sexually explicit content to be available to young children in public schools, but if you’re an adult trying to read this material at a school board meeting, you’re being indecent. They push for strict environmental regulations to combat climate change but don’t change their own lifestyles to reduce their carbon footprints and will fly anyone in the world in a private jet to have a meeting about combating climate change.

And, despite claiming to be advocates for low-income Americans, liberals are generally far less charitable than conservatives. Democrats also claim to be advocates of public education yet often send their own children to private schools.

They also love to live by their own rules. Democrats were more than willing to use the filibuster to block George W. Bush’s judicial nominees, but when Republicans responded in kind to block Barack Obama’s judicial nominees, they nuked the filibuster.

During the pandemic, they were more than willing to impose rules for the masses that they didn’t follow themselves — heck, Joe Biden violated his own mask mandate on his first day in office. And now Democrats have exempted themselves from the Senate floor dress code, largely to accommodate one perpetual slob.