White House Is Running Scared From Impeachment Talks

When you look past the faux bravado and lame talking points from the White House, it’s quite clear they are panicking over this impeachment inquiry. I can’t blame them; they likely never believed that House Speaker McCarthy would ever get behind it — and for a long time, he wasn’t behind it at all. For sure, there were some rogue efforts to impeach Biden early on, but they weren’t serious. But Biden came into office with the dark cloud of his $1 billion Ukraine quid pro quo hanging over him, and House Republicans followed the breadcrumbs to a trove of evidence that made it impossible not to launch an impeachment inquiry.

Objectively speaking, the evidence uncovered so far has met the standard for an impeachment inquiry, and that’s why Democrats are so aggressively pushing the narrative that there’s “no evidence” at all and that this is merely “political revenge” on behalf of Donald Trump.

But now an inquiry has been opened, and the investigation is happening. And if there’s more proof needed that the White House is in panic mode, one need look no further than at White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who quickly ditched the podium after being asked about Joe Biden’s involvement in Hunter’s foreign business dealings.

“Can you explain why the president interacted with so many of his son’s foreign business associates? More than half of voters told CNN they believe the president was involved and he lied! You can’t have a response to that, Karine?” asked Steven Nelson of the New York Post.

Jean-Pierre ignored the question and awkwardly left the podium.

"Can you explain why the president interacted with so many of his son's foreign business associates!? More than half of voters told CNN they believe the president was involved and he lied! You can't have a response to that, Karine?" KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: *walks out* pic.twitter.com/mSusQmrNbh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 13, 2023

Jean-Pierre hasn’t exactly done a great job addressing this particular issue. After years of the White House insisting that Joe Biden never spoke to Hunter about his business dealings, when the House Oversight Committee uncovered evidence to the contrary, Jean-Pierre moved the goalposts and started to say that Joe Biden wasn’t “in business” with his son — something no one ever argued before. When called out on this change of rhetoric, she bizarrely claimed that her answer on this question had never changed.

Of course, there’s really no need to point out how bad at her job she is — how many times have we done that already? — but it’s been clear for months now that the White House doesn’t have a solid explanation for Joe Biden’s involvement in Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings. They just don’t. Republicans have the receipts, and there’s no talking point that can change that.