Will the Left Try to Cancel Heterosexuality Next?

I long for the old days when people weren’t so crazy as to think that one can decide whether they are a man or a woman. Unfortunately, once same-sex marriage was legalized via judicial fiat, LGBTQ activists decided that it wasn’t enough for men to marry men and for women to marry women. No, the whole concept of gender and sexuality had to be uprooted.

When same-sex marriage was legalized, many predicted that polygamy was the next stop on the slippery slope. They were wrong.

In just a few short years, gender identity disorder went from being a rare mental illness limited to mostly middle-aged men to becoming a dangerous fad targeting our children and celebrated by gatekeepers of popular culture. These days, it’s young people, and increasingly young girls, who are being targeted by predatory LGBTQ activists, creating an explosion in the transgender industry. As the cigarette industry learned, if you get them while they’re young, you create customers for life. And a child who is mutilated will indeed be a lifelong customer because transitioning doesn’t end with puberty blockers and surgery. Victims will endure an endless cycle of hormone treatments and follow-up surgeries to address complications that are anything but rare for those who decide to mutilate their bodies.

While common sense tells most of us that transitioning is dangerous snake oil being sold to children as a cure for their problems, it is part of a greater war on inherent truths that have sustained us from the beginning of humanity. So, what’s the next stop on the slippery slope?

Could it be that canceling heterosexuality is next?

It sounds crazy, but hey, so did the mainstreaming of transgenderism.

In 2019, NBC News columnist Marcie Bianco argued that “heterosexuality is just not working.” Her evidence? The Jeffrey Epstein story and Miley Cyrus’s divorce from Liam Hemsworth. “Over the past week, an assortment of trending stories … together have laid bare the strictures of an American patriarchy on the edge of a nervous breakdown,” she wrote. “As the status quo, heterosexuality is just not working.”

I guess we need to forget the fact that heterosexually is necessary for the perpetuation of humanity and that every person who has ever been born, including Bianco, required a heterosexual union to be conceived. But, you know, none of that matters because of the patriarchy… or something. “Men need heterosexuality to maintain their societal dominance over women,” Bianco insisted.

Can you hear my eyes roll?

In 2020, a sexuality and gender researcher named Jane Ward called heterosexual relationships “tragic” because of their inherent inequality. “I think in some ways the pandemic is revealing the tragedy of heterosexuality to people who might not have otherwise paid attention to it,” Ward said in an interview with Insider.com. “It really looks like straight men and women don’t like each other very much, that women spend so much time complaining about men, and we still have so much evidence of misogyny. From an LGBT perspective, [being straight] looks actually very tragic.”

After years of activists normalizing homosexuality and insisting it is equal to heterosexuality, the movement appears to be progressing towards instilling the idea that heterosexuality is inherently evil and perpetuates the patriarchy and misogyny. These activists insist that equality and equity are impossible in a heterosexual union and, therefore, the only way for us to be a truly equal society is for heterosexuality to be canceled.

I’m not trying to be a sensationalist here. We didsee the rapid rise and mainstreaming of transgenderism, and there’s no reason to believe LGBTQ activists will stop there in their effort to completely destroy the foundation of our society.