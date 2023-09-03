Should McConnell Start Wearing Hoodies and Shorts?

Okay, I should make one thing very clear: I don’t think Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is well enough to be a senator anymore. His recent episodes where he has frozen up for short periods of time are alarming.

That’s exactly how the mainstream media has portrayed it, which, under normal circumstances would be fine and fair, save for the fact that the media has spent the last year or so insisting that the stroke-disabled John Fetterman was fit to serve in the Senate and that anyone who dared to question that was “ableist.”

But even worse was the way the media and Fetterman’s advocates insisted that he was brave for continuing his campaign for the Senate despite the stroke that left him cognitively impaired and limiting his ability to speak coherently.

Remember when the media made a big deal when Fetterman chaired his first subcommittee hearing after returning to the Senate from his extended absence at Walter Reed? The hearing was a complete train wreck, and the media knew it. Suddenly, interest in video coverage of Fetterman doing his job plummeted in mid-April.

Fetterman discreetly made appearances at a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing, as well as a Senate Banking Committee hearing. The media took no interest. There was no extensive coverage of him back in the saddle, doing the business he was elected to do.

The same media that claims to be alarmed by McConnell’s problems has been actively covering for John Fetterman; between countless puff pieces about his bravery and even cleaning up his word salads when quoting him, the media has been working overtime to give the impression that Fetterman is just fine, that there’s nothing wrong with him, that he’s brave for doing what he’s doing.

But Mitch McConnell? Let’s just say he’s not being called “brave” by the media. Heck, even conservatives are saying it’s time for him to go — and at least you can understand what McConnell is saying when he does speak.

Maybe McConnell should wear hoodies and shorts. Hey, why not? Would that make a difference? Would the media suddenly be on his side? Would we be treated to articles insisting that calls for his resignation are not only ableist but ageist? Okay, maybe hoodies and shorts wouldn’t achieve that, but becoming a Democrat would.

Don’t get me wrong; I don’t think the media should ignore the apparent health problems of Mitch McConnell, but they shouldn’t be pretending that John Fetterman is the epitome of mental competence either. Or Joe Biden, for that matter.