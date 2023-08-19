Is the Media Going to Force Biden Out of the Race?

Democrats must know that Joe Biden is severely weakened. He got away with staying out of the spotlight during the 2020 campaign because of the pandemic, but the presidency has put him and all of his frailties on display for the entire nation to see. Take all that and his poor record in the Oval Office, and he’s not a safe bet for the 2024 election.

Meanwhile, the House Oversight Committee’s investigations and Hunter Biden’s legal issues aren’t doing him any favors, as polls show that most Americans think that Joe was involved in Hunter’s business deals and influence-peddling schemes. There have been whispers for some time now that Joe Biden won’t be the nominee and that a younger, stronger, and more energetic candidate with the potential to excite Democrats will take over.

It may be the Democrats’ best shot, and it is very possible the liberal media knows this and is trying to nudge Biden out of the race.

Just look at what happened on CNN on Friday.

As you know, CNN has long been a network dedicated to promoting the Democrats and their agenda. Yet Jake Tapper, one of the most anti-Trump leftists on the network, admitted that “Trump was right” about Hunter Biden making millions of dollars from China and Ukraine. During a panel discussion about the Biden family scandal—it’s shocking to think they were actually discussing it at all—Tapper cited a fact-check from Glenn Kessler in the Washington Post noting that Hunter Biden had conceded in a court of law to making “$2.4 million in income in 2017 and $2.2 million in income in 2018 — most of which came from Chinese or Ukrainian interests.”

That’s when Tapper made a stunning admission for him.

“This directly goes against what Joe Biden said in the debate in 2020 with Donald Trump,” Tapper explained to the panel, before playing a clip of Joe Biden denying that Hunter had made any money in China.

“My son has not made money, in terms of this thing about—what are you talking about—China,” Biden said.

“He made a fortune in Ukraine, in China, in Moscow, and various other places” Trump insisted, to which Biden claimed, falsely, “That is simply not true!”

Tapper then made the admission that certainly had to be difficult for him.

“Trump was right,” Tapper said. “I mean [Hunter] did make a fortune from China, and Joe Biden was wrong. I don’t know that he was lying about it. He might not have been told by Hunter, but this blind spot is a problem.”

From where I sit, it’s amazing that CNN was even talking about this; it’s even more amazing that Jake Tapper admitted Trump was right. One of the biggest obstacles to seeing public pressure put on Biden to bow out of the race is lack of coverage by the mainstream media of scandals. When CNN is not only talking about them, but conceding key facts of the scandal, it suggests to me that a paradigm shift in media coverage of Biden is taking place. They may not want to completely taint him, but they may be acknowledging that Biden’s scandals are too problematic for him to overcome and that they want him to pass the baton to another Democrat.