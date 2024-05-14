LIVE RESULTS: Primary Day in Maryland, Nebraska, and West Virginia

It's Tuesday, so you know what that means. It's the latest episode in what has felt like the longest primary season in history.

This week, voters in Maryland, Nebraska, and West Virginia will be making their choices. I won't belabor the lack of surprise in the presidential contests because all three states also have House and Senate primaries today.

Nebraska's Senate contests should be interesting to watch because both seats are in play this year. In addition to the regular election in which Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) is running for reelection, there's a special election to fill the rest of former Senator Ben Sasse's term. (Sasse left the Senate to become president of the University of Florida, and I'll refrain from Gator Hating just this once because Sasse has done some wonderful things down in Gainesville.)

Former Governor Larry Hogan should coast to the GOP nomination for the Senate race, while the most competitive House races in the Old Line State are on the Democratic side. West Virginia has approximately 7,249 statewide elections today, but my math may be off by a couple of thousand.

Polls close in West Virginia at 7:30 p.m. Eastern, in Maryland at 8 p.m. Eastern, and in Nebraska at 9 p.m. Eastern. Additionally, North Carolina has a couple of runoffs today, and polls close there at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

Follow along below with all the latest results in partnership with our friends at Decision Desk HQ, and stick with us for the best coverage and analysis throughout the 2024 election season.

