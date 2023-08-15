Trump Attorneys Blast Latest Sham Indictment, DA Fani Willis

On Monday night, Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis handed down ten new indictments of former president Donald Trump over his alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump’s attorneys Drew Findling, Jennifer Little, and Marissa Goldberg released a statement early Tuesday, blasting the indictment, as well as the circumstances around it.

“The events that have unfolded today have been shocking and absurd, starting with the leak of a presumed and premature indictment before the witnesses had testified or the grand jurors had deliberated and ending with the District Attorney being unable to offer any explanation,” the statement began. “In light of this major fumble, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office clearly decided to force through and rush this 98-page indictment. This one-sided grand jury presentation relied on witnesses who harbor their own personal and political interests— some of whom ran campaigns touting their efforts against the accused and/or profited from book deals and employment opportunities as a result. We look forward to a detailed review of this indictment which is undoubtedly just as flawed and unconstitutional as this entire process has been.”

The Trump campaign separately released a fact sheet blasting Willis, calling her a radical Democrat who has been campaigning and fundraising on her “bogus indictments” of President Trump.

The fact sheet noted that her partisan political activities even resulted in her disqualification from investigating an election witness last year. The Washington Post reported last year that the judge in the case ruled that her actions constituted a “plain — and actual and untenable — conflict,” and even commented that “It’s a ‘What are you thinking?’ moment. The optics are horrific.”

The Fulton County Superior Court Judge described the grand jury investigation as “one-sided” with “very limited due process” for those facing charges.

Wilis even launched her 2023 reelection campaign website mere days before the indictment dropped and has been bragging about her efforts to take down Trump to the media, which have no doubt contributed to her receiving 90% of her campaign contributions from out-of-state despite being a state prosecutor with only one county in her jurisdiction. Questions have also arisen as to whether Willis slow-walked the investigation in order for the indictment to interfere with the presidential election.

