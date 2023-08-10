Joe Biden’s Response to Devon Archer Testimony Is More Incriminating Than You Think

On Wednesday, Joe Biden publicly commented on Devon Archer’s testimony for the first time in response to a question from Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy.

Archer testified last week that Joe Biden was put on speakerphone at least twenty times during Hunter Biden’s meetings with foreign business partners. Archer also revealed that Joe Biden met Hunter’s business partners at a number of in-person events. “There’s this testimony now where one of your son’s former business associates is claiming that you were on speakerphone a lot with them talking business,” Doocy said to Biden.

“I never talked business with anybody. I knew you’d have a lousy question,” Biden angrily replied.

“Why is that a lousy question?” Doocy asked.

“Because it’s not true,” Biden insisted before walking away from him.

Joe Biden’s response is quite telling. For starters, he is essentially admitting that he has lied. He’s been denying for years having had any discussions with his son about his business. While campaigning for president, he even made a point to explain just how careful he was to keep Hunter’s business dealings separated from himself to avoid accusations of impropriety.

“I don’t discuss business with my son, and — because I don’t discuss things with my son or my family because I don’t want to have any knowledge of any — I don’t want to be accused of ‘well you talked with your son, or you talked with your whomever,’” Biden claimed.

Yet, Joe Biden did not deny that he was on the calls or that he participated in any in-person meetings. He said, “I never talked business with anybody.”

This isn’t much different from the White House originally claiming he never spoke with Hunter or his business partners about their business, and more recently claiming that Joe “was never in business with his son.”

The fact is that Joe Biden didn’t actually deny what Devon Archer testified to. As the transcript makes perfectly clear, Archer testified that Hunter Biden wouldn’t “overtly” say that he’d use his dad as leverage in business deals, but that he used his father’s “very powerful name” to “add value” in pitching and securing foreign business ventures and showing the ease of access to Joe by putting him on the phone. Joe didn’t deny his participation in the calls. The mere fact that he was on the calls at all contradicts his past claims of wanting to put distance between himself and Hunter’s business to avoid ethical conflicts.

As Archer explained, Joe Biden was put on speakerphone during meetings with their business partners at least 20 times to sell “the brand.”

“Obviously, that brought the most value to the brand,” Archer testified. “It was Hunter Biden and him.”

In addition to revealing that Joe Biden was repeatedly participating in phone calls with Hunter Biden’s business partners, Archer also revealed that in 2015 Hunter Biden and top executives of Burisma Holdings “called D.C.” to get the Obama administration to pressure the Ukrainian president to fire Inspector General Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Burisma at the time.

No one has suggested that Joe Biden was the salesman; he was the product.

Joe Biden has yet to deny that he was that product being sold.

