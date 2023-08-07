Former Kamala Staffer Has a Theory Why the VP Is Unpopular, and You Can Probably Guess What It Is

CNN political commentator Ashley Allison, who was formerly a senior staffer on the Biden-Harris campaign, made a pathetic attempt to defend the notoriously disliked Kamala Harris during a roundtable discussion on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, and boy, was it a knee slapper.

The discussion revolved around the efforts of Republican primary candidates to make Harris an issue of the election by emphasizing Biden’s age and the potential scenario of a “President Harris” if he were to win in 2024. Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump aide and co-host of “The View,” argued that Harris could pose a political challenge with swing voters and cautioned against prominently featuring Harris in the campaign for the Biden-Harris ticket due to her notably low approval ratings.

CNN commentator Alice Stewart agreed and argued that Harris has made herself a target. “Yes, the president is old, and Kamala Harris is the heir apparent, potentially if he were to step aside. But look where this began the vice president was given a very impressive portfolio to deal with the border crisis and election reform. She failed on both counts,” Stewart said. “She has not done her job… she’s not a popular vice president. So instead of her talking about her failures, she’s attacking Republicans, and they’re simply responding… she has appointed herself the attack dog, and she’s getting hit back.”

But Ashley Allison wasn’t joining in the onslaught; instead, she chimed in with a humorous defense. And if you guessed that she made this an issue about race and gender, you get ten points for predicting the obvious.

“I think this is happening for a couple of reasons. Most people don’t know what vice presidents do. And now she is a history maker. She is a woman, she is a black woman, and it’s the easy thing to do to say she’s the attack dog, go after her,” Allison insisted before claiming that Harris hadn’t actually been put in charge of the border.

“She was put in charge of the root causes and going down to Central and South America to discuss what is happening. And everyone admits our immigration policies are in crisis,” Allison argued. “It’s not because of Kamala Harris. It’s because we have not been able to find bipartisan reform.”

I get that she feels that she has to defend Kamala, but come on. Are we really supposed to deny that she can’t form a coherent sentence or that she was such a terrible candidate that she dropped out before the Iowa caucuses? Kamala is the epitome of an affirmative action pick and it shows, and her defenders will never admit it.