Photos Show Barack Obama Playing Golf With Bandaged Hand, Black Eye

Last week, Barack Obama’s private chef, Tafari Campbell, fell off his paddle board and sank below the surface of Edgartown Great Pond. His drowned body was recovered on Monday morning in the water off the former president’s Martha’s Vineyard estate. Currently, there’s no foul play suspected, and it’s worth noting that Campbell was not wearing a lifejacket.

However, certain peculiarities have presented themselves, causing some people to raise questions. For example, the reason for the 911 call that prompted the search was left blank in official logs. The person Campbell was with at the time of the accident remains unidentified, and the police have refused to disclose the person’s name.

Adding to the intrigue is that Barack Obama appeared with what looks like a black eye and a bandaged hand, playing golf at the exclusive Vineyards Club on Friday while Michelle Obama played tennis elsewhere on the grounds. Photos of Obama reveal a bruise or ‘black eye’ beneath his left eye, along with bandages wrapping fingers on his left hand.

Happening Now: just days after his personal chef and friend died in a very mysterious paddle boarding accident, Barack Obama appears to have injured fingers and a black eye. We still don’t know who the other person was and Obama loves paddle boarding. I think we can all… pic.twitter.com/trqiSl9LSH — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) July 29, 2023

Some dispute the significance of the bandages, insisting that they are sports bandages meant to prevent blisters from playing golf. Perhaps that explains it. But other details are being noticed as well. For example, some have called out the media for reporting that Campbell could not swim as an explanation for the drowning — when his own social media posts prove he most certainly could.

Update: Multiple media outlets have reported that The former White House chef who drowned in the waters of Obamas Martha’s Vineyard estate could not swim and that is the reason why he drowned. However, these videos prove that he had a strong swimming ability and was able to… pic.twitter.com/mGXzHOmiMm — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 24, 2023

Initial reports claimed that the Obamas were not at their estate at the time of the incident, though later reports indicated that Barack and Michelle Obama “were out of the house” but on Martha’s Vineyard when it happened. It is unclear if their daughters, Sasha and Malia, were at home at the time, though they were seen leaving Martha’s Vineyard the following day.

The individual who was with Campbell at the time of the accident and the woman who reportedly called 9-11 both remain unidentified.

Related: Out-of-Touch Obama in Massive Self-Awareness Fail

Jesse Watters questioned the changing details earlier this week.

Why was the reason for the 911 call reporting Barack Obama's chef's drowning left blank? pic.twitter.com/yl0mqq92yi — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 28, 2023

In light of various details, some are suggesting a cover-up is underway.

“I don’t know what happened to Obama‘s paddleboarding chef, but I assume the news is fake,” tweeted Scott Adams. “Why? Because all news about public figures is misleading, out of context or fabricated. Why would this be an exception? I don’t assume foul play, just misleading news.”

I don't know what happened to Obama's paddleboarding chef, but I assume the news is fake. Why? Because all news about public figures is misleading, out of context or fabricated. Why would this be an exception? I don't assume foul play, just misleading news. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) July 30, 2023

“Gonna go out on a limb here and predict we are never gonna get the full story or truth as to what really happened with Obama’s chef,” mused Tomi Lahren.

What exactly happened? All we can say for sure is that the story has changed, and that’s enough for people to wonder if they’re getting a true account.